JUST IN: Joe Biden, “Elderly Man with a Poor Memory,” BLOCKS Audio Release of Devastating Special Counsel Interview – White House Then Whines GOP is Being Political

Joe Biden has abused his power by asserting executive privilege over the audio tapes of his interview with ex-special counsel Robert Hur, which exposed the current White House occupant as nothing more than an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

The Associated Press notescontempt of Congress for defying their request over access to the recordings.

But White House counsel Ed Siskel lashed out at the House GOP in an angry letter, accusing them of only wanting the recordings “to chop them up” and use them for political reasons.

“The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” Ed Siskel wrote.

He added, “Demanding such sensitive and constitutionally protected law enforcement materials from the Executive Branch because you want to manipulate them for potential political gain is inappropriate.”

Earlier this week, the House Judiciary Committee took steps to hold Garland in contempt for his corrupt actions in hiding the audio tapes from the public.

“There must be consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas, and we will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress,” Comer told the DailyMail.com on Monday.

“These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States.”

The written transcript of Hur’s interview previously revealed Biden brought up the subject of Beau’s death, also had to rely on his handlers to remind him of the date his late son passed away.

The transcript also confirms Biden needed clarification about when he was vice president. As the National Pulse noted, Biden asked out loud in one exchange with Hur, “Was I still vice president? I was, wasn’t I? Yeah.”

The outlet further reveals the document he was looking at was dated 2009, and he had only been vice president for four months at the time. At another point, he said, “Well, if it was 2013 — when did I stop being vice president?”

One can make a safe assumption that the audio must have been even worse.