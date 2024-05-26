Judge in Hunter Biden Gun Trial Rules That Jurors Can See Evidence of Illegal Drug Use From His “Laptop From Hell”

The Judge in Hunter Biden’s federal gun case ruled on Friday that prosecutors can use evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop to sway jury members.

However, according to Fox, “prosecutors on Special Counsel David Weiss’ team cannot use some salacious evidence in the first son’s criminal trial next month, including references to his U.S. Navy discharge and the child support case for his out-of-wedlock daughter in Arkansas.”

In September, Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to all three felony gun charges in October.

Separately, Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

Jury selection in the gun case begins on June 3, and they will be presented with evidence of illegal drug use from the laptop.

BREAKING: The jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial are permitted to see evidence of his illegal drug use from the laptop from hell. HUGE WIN! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 24, 2024

In 2019, Hunter Biden dropped off his damaged laptops at a Delaware computer repair shop run by John Paul Mac Isaac.

John Paul Mac Isaac’s life changed in April 2019 when a visibly drunk Hunter Biden stopped by his computer repair shop with three damaged MacBook Pro laptops and left one with Isaac to fix. After many failed attempts to reach Hunter Biden, John Paul Mac Isaac took lawful ownership of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

Discovered on the laptop were photos, videos, and email evidence of Hunter Biden’s illicit drug and prostitute usage as well as criminal foreign business dealings.

Now, after denying the laptop is even his, Hunter Biden is now claiming in civil lawsuits and his gun case that the data has been manipulated.

Per New York Post:

Five years and one month after first son Hunter Biden dropped off three damaged laptops at a repair shop in Wilmington, Del., and never returned to pick them up, a Delaware federal judge ruled that jurors at the 54-year-old’s upcoming trial on weapons charges can be shown damaging evidence about his illegal drug use taken from his hard drive, his iPhone and iPad and his own memoir. As Hunter looked on in court — one day after attending a White House state dinner — US District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Wilmington ruled that the “laptop from hell” could not be barred out of hand based on his legal team’s claim it had been hacked and seeded with false information. However, Noreika did rule that the first son’s attorneys can object to the introduction of specific pieces of information from the laptop as prosecutors — who say there is no evidence that the computer was ever compromised — seek to raise them during trial, which begins with jury selection June 3. The Biden scion — who didn’t answer questions from the media on his way in and out of court — is accused of three counts related to illegal ownership of a gun while addicted to crack cocaine. He faces up to 25 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

Now we wait and see if justice will truly be served against Hunter or if he will get away with the privilege of being a Biden.