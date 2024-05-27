Joe and Hunter Biden Used Visit to Sandy Hook Memorial Service to Set Up Secret Meeting with Communist Chinese over $10 Million a Year Deal

Just when you thought you had heard the worst of this crime family new text messages reveal the feral dogs were plotting Chinese deals to coincide with their trip to the Sandy Hook Memorial.

A new traunche of documents released by Congress reveal crackhead son Hunter Biden texted Communist Chinese business partners to arrange a meeting with Joe while they were attending a Sandy Hook Memorial Ceremony.

Cristina Laila reported on this communication earlier – Now we know Joe and Hunter were using Sandy Hook as a decoy to meet with a Chinese business leader.

Hunter Biden proposed a meeting with Yadong Liu, CEO of CEFC Global Strategic Holdings while Hunter and his dad were in Sandy Hook.

Hunter Biden: “Can you meet this evening early? My father will be in New York also and he wants me to attend the Sandy Hook memorial service with him and I would like him to meet you along with my uncle and then you and I can talk let me know if that works. I’m sorry for the late notice I got off the red eye in Baltimore from LA and take a little nap before I got his message” Yadong Liu: “No problem. Pls let me know here and when to meet. Thanks.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden used Joe Biden’s appearance at a Sandy Hook memorial service to arrange a meeting between his dad and his Chinese business partners, new texts reveal. The messages come from a fresh tranche of documents released by Congress on Wednesday, given to them by IRS agents who investigated the First Son. On December 12, 2017 Hunter wrote on the Chinese messaging app WeChat to Liu Yadong, a top executive at Chinese oil giant CEFC, to arrange a meeting with his father. ‘Can you meet this evening early,’ Hunter wrote. ‘My father will be in New York also and he wants me to attend the Sandyhook memorial service with him and I would like him to meet you along with my uncle [Jim Biden] and then you and I can talk let me know if that works.’ ‘No problem,’ Yadong replied. ‘Pls let me know where and when to meet.’

Joe Biden earlier traveled to Ireland to meet with the CEO of CEFC while meeting with Irish leaders.

The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo reported this back in April 2023.

In March 2022, the Washington Post published an article titled “Inside Hunter Biden’s Multimillion-dollar Deals with a Chinese Energy Company.” The article, surprisingly, was a fair assessment of the evidence that has recently been unearthed from emails contained in Hunter’s now-infamous laptop.

The WaPo article mentions the Chinese Energy conglomerate, CEFC, paying entities controlled by Hunter and his uncle, James Biden, $4.8 million over the course of 14 months.

They mention Hunter adding the names “The Biden Foundation and Hudson West (CEFC-US)” to the office space leased by Hunter’s company, Rosemont Seneca, at the House of Sweden in Washington DC. Hunter also requested keys be made for Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary) and Joe, Jill and Jim Biden.

The article even references tense email exchanges between Hunter and his landlords regarding Hunter violating office policies by bringing visitors in through the side entrance and skipping the sign-in policy of the office building. Hunter, of course, cried “racism” after explaining one of the “visitors” was a homeless woman that “he could vouch for”. Another side door visitor was reportedly Lunden Roberts, who would later prove she is the mother to his out-of-wedlock child.

In September 2017, Joe Biden traveled to Ireland as a civilian. According to the following emails obtained by MarcoPolo, Joe left on September 11, 2017 on American Airlines Flight 776. Hunter, James, and Jamie Biden would also be on that very same flight, although their itinerary was sent in a separate email.

On August 21, 2017, prior to their planned departure for Ireland, former assistant to the Vice President (VP) Kathy Chung sent an email titled “Memo on Ireland FP Options” to “Jimmy Biden” and “Hunter Biden”. In it, she stated:

VP asked me to send this to you. He will choose which meetings he’d like to do while in Ireland. Thanks.

This was in response to an email to Chung from William Russo, the Director of Public Engagement at the Penn Biden Center where Russo said:

As promised, here’s our action memo for VP on foreign policy engagements in Ireland. Let me know if you need anything else from us on this for now.

That’s odd that former VP Biden would be traveling to Ireland for “foreign policy engagements” during the subsequent administration. It’s doubtful he was working on behalf of the Trump Administration. Did the foreigners he was meeting with regarding “foreign policy” register as foreign agents in accordance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act?

On September 13, 2017, after the the Biden team arrived in Ireland, an email was sent by Mervyn Yan, a former high ranking official with the CEFC, to Jim, Hunter, and Sara Biden as well as Gongwen Dong. The email read:

Sara and Hunter, Because of the sensitivity of the discussion and the participants this afternoon, we booked an off site meeting room in Four Seasons 11th floor instead of using our office, don’t want anyone to overhear. Please inform the Trade Group folks, see you guys at 2:30pm. Thanks, Mervyn

While Joe Biden himself was not included in any of the emails, it seems unlikely that he wouldn’t be aware of a meeting with a Chinese energy firm involving his family and a sensitive discussion with sensitive participants.

Rosneft’s market capitalization stands at $57 billion and the deal makes it one of the largest investments ever made by China into Russia.

The deal would eventually collapse a year later in 2018 after CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming was put under investigation for corruption charges by Chinese authorities.

On September 9th, 2017, the day after Reuters published the pending deal between Rosneft and the CEFC, Hunter emailed his travel agent telling him the travel to Ireland was coming up “sooner than I thought” and asked what were the options to fly “On Monday (the 11th).”

In a follow-up email from Hunter, as cited above, we learned that he believed Joe had already purchased the airline tickets for “the gym (sic) Biden’s” and that they were non-refundable.

This trip to Ireland is very concerning: the former Vice President’s son meeting with a Chinese energy conglomerate regarding a potential deal with the Russians. How much influence did Hunter, Jim, and/or Joe have regarding a deal that would strengthen the relationship of our two greatest adversaries had it not fallen through? And what is the price tag to negotiate a deal that would weaken the country Joe swore to defend? $4.8 million?

Hat Tip Jon Herold & Marco Polo