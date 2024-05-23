Document Dump: Encrypted Message Sent by Hunter Biden to CEO of CCP-Linked CEFC Conglomerate, Setting Up a Meeting with Joe Biden in Dec. 2017

New documents released by the House Ways and Means Committee show an encrypted message sent by Hunter Biden to the CEO of CEFC Global Strategic Holdings, a CCP-linked conglomerate, setting up a meeting with Joe Biden in December 2017.

The Republican-led committee voted to release more than 100 pages of documents proving Hunter Biden lied under oath to Congress during his February deposition.

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) on Wednesday accused Hunter Biden of lying under oath during his closed-door deposition before Congress in February.

New documents provided by a whistleblower contradict Hunter Biden’s testimony to Congress. Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to Congress about his family’s international influence-peddling scheme, according to Chairman Smith.

Chairman Smith said Hunter Biden lied about his shakedown message to his Chinese business associate Zhao. Hunter claimed he messaged the wrong Zhao because he was “high or drunk,” however records show the two had been messaging each other for months.

One of the documents released by House Republicans shows Hunter Biden messaging Liu Yadong, the CEO of CEFC Global Strategic Holdings and setting up a meeting with Joe Biden.

Via The New York Post’s Miranda Devine: From the new Hunter Biden trove dumped today by House Ways and Means: an encrypted message, believed to be sent by Hunter to Liu Yadong, CEO of CEFC Global Strategic Holdings, setting up a meeting with Joe Biden in December 2017.

Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski has repeatedly claimed Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s multi-million dollar deals with CEFC.

“The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’ — a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate, successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House,” Bobulinski previously said.

Recall that Tony Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski has repeatedly stated that he met with Joe Biden numerous times to discuss Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.



Tony Bobulinski

“The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period,” Bobulinski previously said. “It is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family.”

Rob Walker, another Biden family associate, recounted a time where Joe Biden walked into a meeting with CEFC officials at a Four Seasons.

The CEFC meeting at the Four Seasons referenced in the deposition may line up with an email found on Hunter Biden’s laptop detailing a September 2017 meeting with CEFC officials on the 13th floor of the Four Seasons in Ireland.

“Walker went on to describe an instance in which the former Vice President showed up at a CEFC meeting. Walker said: “We were at the Four Seasons and we were having lunch and he stopped in, just said hello to everybody. I don’t even think he drank water. I think Hunter Biden said, ‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys and could you?’ And I think he was like, if I’m around and he’d show up,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley previously told lawmakers, citing his conversation with Rob Walker.

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) said Hunter Biden lying in his sworn testimony to Congress is a “felony offense.”

“Hunter Biden has shown once again he believes there are two systems of justice in this country – one for his family, and one for everyone else. Not only did Hunter Biden refuse to comply with his initial subpoena until threatened with criminal contempt, but he then came before Congress and lied. The Ways and Means Committee’s investigation, and the documents released today, are not part of a personal vendetta against Hunter Biden, but are meant to ensure the equal application of the law,” House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said in a statement to The Gateway Pundit.

“Lying during sworn testimony is a felony offense that the Department of Justice has prosecuted numerous individuals for in recent years, and the American people expect the same accountability for the son of the President of the United States. Hunter Biden’s lies under oath, and obstruction of a congressional investigation into his family’s potential corruption, calls into question other pieces of his testimony. The newly released evidence affirms, once again, the only witnesses who can be trusted to tell the truth in this investigation are the IRS whistleblowers,” Chairman Smith added.