Joe Biden Tries to Troll Trump After Announcing New Tariffs on China – But Fails Miserably (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced new tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese exports, including electric vehicles, chips, batteries and other goods.

“Today, I’m announcing new tariffs in key sectors of the economy that’ll ensure that our workers are not held back,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Today, I'm announcing new tariffs … that'll ensure that our workers are not held back." If Crooked Joe Biden was serious about protecting American workers, he'd REPEAL his electric vehicle mandate that’s killing the U.S. auto industry. pic.twitter.com/JbIyfwq6xk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

A reporter asked Biden about Trump’s remarks on his decision to finally impose tariffs on China.

“Trump said today China is eating our lunch. What do you say in response?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

The reporter referred to Trump’s remarks Tuesday morning outside of the New York courthouse.

“I said where have you been for 3.5 years? They should have done it a long time ago. China is eating our lunch right now,” Trump said slamming Joe Biden.

WATCH:

President Trump SLAMS Biden's TOTAL FLIP FLOP on Tariffs: I said where have you been for 3½ years? They should have done it a long time ago. China is eating our lunch – and they went away from what I was doing… it was VERY BAD for the auto industry. pic.twitter.com/W9F5jBceGm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 14, 2024

Biden tried to troll Trump but he failed miserably.

“He’s been feeding them a long time,” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

REPORTER: "Trump said today China is eating our lunch. What do you say in response?" BIDEN (confused and desperate): "He's been feeding them a long time." FACT: Biden has spent his *entire career* selling out American workers and factories to China. pic.twitter.com/aDv8jeQJ6J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

Recall that in 2019 Joe Biden slammed Trump’s tariffs and promised to reverse them.

Crooked Joe Biden is announcing higher tariffs on certain Chinese goods today (which he OPPOSED when President Trump did it). Here's Biden in 2019: "It's really easy to be tough when someone else absorbs the pain."pic.twitter.com/ANstR6cM19 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

All of a sudden Biden is on board with tariffs on China…since it is an election year.