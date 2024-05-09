Joe Biden Taunts Trump When Asked If He Will Ever Debate Former Prez (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Thursday welcomed the Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate their victory in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Of course, Joe Biden was confused as he received a team jersey.

WATCH:

After the ceremony wrapped up, a reporter asked Biden when he would debate Trump.

Trump has challenged Joe Biden to a debate, however, Joe Biden keeps kicking the can down the road and refuses to commit to a day and place.

On Thursday President Trump once again challenged Biden to a debate.

“Come on, Joe! Let’s do it! Anywhere, anytime, anyplace!” Trump said.

WATCH:

Biden taunted Trump as he smirked and walked away.

“When will you debate President Trump?” a reporter shouted to Joe Biden as he shuffled out of the East Room.

“Set it up!” Biden shouted as he shuffled away.

WATCH: