Jerome Corsi Exclusive: Is the Biden Administration Trying to Kill Presidential Contenders Donald J. Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.?

Guest post by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

With the FBI scrambling desperately to claim the authorization to use deadly force in the Mar-a-Lago was “standard operating procedure” for an FBI raid, the fact remains the force authorization documents allowed the FBI to exchange fire with the Secret Service should former Donald Trump be perceived to be taking steps to impede the FBI search for classified documents.

The question arises whether the Biden administration and the FBI would go so far as to kill a former president, who is the leading presidential contender to President Biden in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The question also arises as to why the Biden administration still refuses to provide Secret Service protection to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.? Secret Service protection was offered by law to all presidential candidates 120 days out from the election after Kennedy’s father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Sr. was shot dead in Los Angeles in 1968.

What is apparent is that the Biden administration’s Department of Justice has become a purely partisan political enforcement agency more concerned about Catholics who, like the Latin Mass, that military age foreigners crossing the Mexican border into the United States, without first applying for visas to enter the country.

The Department of Justice’s disgrace is compounded by lawfare prosecutions of President Trump in both New York and Georgia. We have yet to see the prosecutor in either of these cases present evidence of an actual crime. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s visage displays loathing for Trump, in a case that should have been dismissed along with Smith’s admission that his office lied about the location of certain boxes seized in the now suspect Mar-a-Lago raid.

These questions are especially pertinent in light of the book Dr. David W. Mantik, M.D., Ph.D. and I published recently, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis .l’, in which Dr. Mantik presents forensic evidence based on his optical density measurements of the three extant JFK autopsy skull X-rays in the National Archives today.

Dr. Mantik’s analysis proves all three X-rays are forgeries, altered to mask evidence of frontal shots. Moreover, Dr. Mantik produces CSI evidence from his analysis of the skull X-rays that two shots from the front hit JFK’s head, plus a shot from the rear, fired at a low angle.

None of the JFK headshots evident in the X-rays was from the angle required for the shot to have originated from the sixth-floor corner window of the Texas School Book Depository.

In other words, Dr. Mantik has proved the JFK assassination was a deep state coup d’état that the federal government has lied about for 61 years, refusing even today to release thousands of yet secret JFK assassination documents required to be released by the 1992 JFK Records Act.

November 22, 1963, the day JFK was assassinated, was the day the deep state decided to take over the operation of the U.S. government.

We now know the Department of Justice has gone rogue in a mad determination to prevent former President Donald Trump from campaigning. We also know the Department of Justice has forced Robert Kennedy, Jr. to spend thousands of dollars on private security. Instead of protecting both candidates, the Biden administration appears to be taking orders from deep state operatives who are reluctant to allow into power two candidates who every day have new reasons to ensure that as president, they would make sure all secrets about the JFK assassination are revealed—information that would put light on the deep state’s efforts today to make sure neither Donald J. Trump or Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are inaugurated president on January 20, 2025.

