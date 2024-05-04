Jeffrey Epstein’s “Black Book” Is Up For Auction, Bidders’ Identities Will Be Held Secret

Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous black book, which has hundreds of associate contact information, is going up for auction.

The New York Post has reported that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s black book is going up for auction, and bidders who participate in the auction are being promised their identities will be held secret.

The book was discovered in the 1990s by a female musician in New York’s East Village, but how it got there remains a mystery.

It’s estimated the black book will rake in over $200,000.

The book contains 349 names in total, 221 of which were never listed in Epstein’s more famous and widely reported “little black book.”

Per The New York Post:

Per The New York Post:

A mysterious "black book" believed to belong to the late pedophile financier, which revealed the names and addresses of 221 previously undisclosed people, is going up for auction — and bidders are being assured that their identities will be kept secret. It could fetch up to $200,000 — or more, the auction house owner told the Daily Beast, which first reported the story. The book was reportedly found on Fifth Avenue in the East Village by a female musician in the 1990s, but how it came to be there remains unclear to this day. What is clear is that the book names 349 people — 221 of whom were not named in a later, more famous "black book" that Epstein kept. The book was the subject of an in-depth investigation by Business Insider in 2021.

The auction will occur on May 15 and be held by Alexander Historical Auctions.

All bids in the auction will be sealed.