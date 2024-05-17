J6er Jake Lang Emerges From 36 Days in Sensory Deprivation Chamber

The capacity of human beings to adjust to nearly any environment is quite terrifying. Just ask January 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang, who just endured 36 days in horrific solitary confinement at the hands of the Biden Regime.

Jake’s social media team released a triumphant tweet earlier today, marking his high-spirited release with a hallmark ‘what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger’ attitude.

Lang shared on X:

40 months ago, TODAY on January 16th 2021, I was kidnapped from my home in Upstate NY by the Gestapo FBI for my role in January 6 & I have remained incarcerated by the Biden Regime as a J6 Political Prisoner without bond or trial since. And TODAY after nearly 40 days in a Sensory Deprivation Chamber (HORRIFIC SOLITARY CONFINEMENT) I have finally been RELEASED back into General Population where I can stretch my legs, do Bible studies, and not starve every night!! I BEAT THE FABRICATED INSTITUTIONAL CHARGES AGAINST ME!! These last 40 months have been undeniably difficult – but they have been an epic journey of God’s potent grace & His ability to give enduring strength through the name of Jesus – overshadowing the most insane 3rd world treatment of American citizens since Japanese internment camps during WWll The Spiritual significance of the number 40 is seen over and over in God’s living Word. Noah spent 40 days in the Ark. Moses lead the Jewish people for 40 days through the desert until they finally reached the Promised Land Eretz Israel, Jesus fasted for 40 days after the Spirit descended upon Him, and appeared to thousands in Israel victorious after Resurrection for 40 days!! Make no mistake America – your soul felt prayers are SHIFTING THE ATMOSPHERE This National season of despair, defeat and depression are waning & a New Bloom of Liberty is amongst us!! Take Heart!! Brace yourself like MEN!! THE BATTLE IS FAR FROM OVER, BUT TODAY AFTER 40 MONTHS – WE PROPHECY THE VICTORY IN JESUS NAME. STAND ON YOUR SHACKLES J6ERS, AND LIFT YOUR VOICE TO GOD. HE IS COMING AGAIN. #Restored #MadeWhole #FullyRedemed #Free #Trump2024 “

In exclusive remarks to The Gateway Pundit, the semi-liberated Lang shares, “Few things will make you cling to God like Brooklyn MDC Federal Prison solitary confinement, Jim!”

“I can’t believe human beings are being subjected to such extreme Constitutional and human rights deprivations! I had to wear the same pair of under for over a week and was never provided with any towel or toiletries beyond a roll of 1-ply toilet paper, a 2-inch toothbrush, and a bar of soap. That’s it to survive. No books, envelopes or stamps, only one phone call a month with only 2 hours out of your cell PER WEEK!!”

“To the Americans out there who are thinking of politically dissenting against the Biden Regime – this what awaits you – BUT YOU CAN MAKE IT! Fear not and stand firm; there is a 4th man in the fire – Jesus, the Living God. We will make it through together. Vote Trump to end the madness!!”

If you want to become a commissary sponsor to help the struggling January 6 Political Prisoners, please visit SponsorJ6.com and sign up!

You can also listen to The Political Prisoner Podcast powered by The Gateway Pundit on BlessedNewsTV.com/@JakeLang