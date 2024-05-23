It’s Like Déjà Vu: Germany Vows to Arrest Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu on ICC Orders

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

The German government has confirmed its willingness to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should the International Criminal Court (ICC) issue a warrant. This statement comes amidst ongoing investigations by the ICC into alleged war crimes during Israel’s military operation, Swords of Iron.

Steffen Hebestreit, spokesman for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, confirmed on Wednesday that Germany would comply with any such ICC directive, asserting, “Of course. Yes, we abide by the law.”

This announcement has sparked a fierce backlash from Israeli officials. Avi Hyman, a spokesman for Prime Minister Netanyahu, criticized the German government’s position, drawing historical parallels that resonated deeply.

Speaking to Fox News, Hyman recalled Chancellor Scholz’s recent comparison of Hamas to the Nazis and condemned the inconsistency in the German stance.

“I am old enough to remember the German leader coming here days after October 7, and stating the Hamas are the new Nazis. They seek a genocide against the Jews. Many in the world need to check their moral compass and be on the right side of history,” Hyman said.

In a preemptive comment made prior to Hebestreit’s declaration, Israel’s Ambassador to Berlin, Ron Prosor, wrote on X, “This is outrageous! The German ‘Staatsräson’ is now being put to the test—no ifs or buts. This contrasts with the weak statements we hear from some institutions and political actors. The public statement that Israel has the right to self-defense loses credibility if our hands are tied as soon as we defend ourselves.”

This is outrageous! The German ‘Staatsräson’ is now being put to the test—no ifs or buts. This contrasts with the weak statements we hear from some institutions and political actors. The public statement that Israel has the right to self-defense loses credibility if our hands are… https://t.co/otONmN1ck5 — Ambassador Ron Prosor (@Ron_Prosor) May 21, 2024

The International Criminal Court on Monday filed an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin NETANYAHU, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav GALLANT, the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023:

Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i);

Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;

Persecution as a crime against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(h);

Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).”

In a video statement released Monday, Netanyahu lambasted ICC prosecutor Karim Khan for the direct assault on the sovereignty of Israel, a democratically elected government.

“The outrageous decision by the ICC prosecutor to target the leaders of Israel will leave an indelible stain on the international court,” Netanyahu said.

He emphasized that Israel is engaged in a legitimate battle against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization responsible for horrific attacks on the Jewish people on October 7th.

Netanyahu drew sharp analogies between the ICC’s actions and historical injustices, comparing the warrants against Israeli leaders to hypothetical moral equivalencies between U.S. President George W. Bush and Osama bin Laden post-9/11, or between FDR and Hitler during World War II. “What a travesty of justice, what a disgrace,” he added.

He further criticized Khan’s actions as undermining the foundational rights of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism and aggression, stating that the charges against himself and Gallant were an attempt to strip Israel of its right to self-defense.

“Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were defenseless against our enemies. Those days are over. We have a state, and we have an army,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also accused the ICC and its prosecutor of fueling global anti-Semitism and likened Khan’s actions to those of German judges during the Nazi era who facilitated atrocities against Jews. “Mr. Khan’s decision places him among the most notorious anti-Semites of modern times,” he added.

The United States “fundamentally rejects” the ICC’s decision to seek arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a group of Republican senators, including Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Budd (R-NC), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Tim Scott (R-SC), have penned a threatening letter to the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor.

They argue that the ICC’s actions would illegitimately punish Israel for defending itself against Iranian-backed aggressions and inaccurately portray Israel’s military responses as equivalent to Hamas’s terrorism.

​The letter explicitly threatens severe sanctions against Khan and the ICC, including ending all American support, should the warrants be issued.

“The United States will not tolerate politicized attacks by the ICC on our allies. Target Israel and we will target you. If you move forward with the measures indicated in the report, we will move to end all American support for the ICC, sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from the United States. You have been warned,” the letter concluded.