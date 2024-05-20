International Criminal Court Files Arrest Warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court on Monday filed an application for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Karim Khan made the announcement this morning. How creepy.

“On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin NETANYAHU, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav GALLANT, the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023:

Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i);

Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;

Persecution as a crime against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(h);

Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).”

#ICC Prosecutor @KarimKhanQC announces applications for arrest warrants in relation to Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant in the context of the situation in the State of #Palestine ⤵️https://t.co/WqDZecXFZq pic.twitter.com/bxqLWc5M6u — Int’l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) May 20, 2024

The Jew haters are going to love this news.

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor Karim Khan announced the news on CNN with reporter Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Khan also said he was issuing an arrest warrant for Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, the leader of the Al Qassem Brigades who is better known as Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader.

This puts Prime Minister Netanyahu in an elite group. As CNN reported – The decision puts Netanyahu in the company of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom the ICC issued an arrest warrant over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, and the Libyan strongman Moammar Gadhafi, who was facing an arrest warrant from the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity at the time of his capture and killing in October 2011.

Obviously, Khan is placing Hamas terrorists on the same equivalent footing as Israeli leaders.

Khan told Amanpour the charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.”

Israel is supplying food, water, energy, and supplies to Gaza at the same time they are at war with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Aid continues to flow into Gaza 》》》

422 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to Gaza today (May 19). These trucks entered from the various aid routes we developed:

Ashdod port, Erez crossing, Judea and Samaria, and JLOTS (maritime route). We will continue expanding… pic.twitter.com/eswnOJ9mkM — COGAT (@cogatonline) May 19, 2024

Hamas still holds 128 Israeli hostages from the October 7 attack.

The reaction to this news from Israel and its supporters was swift.

Israeli official Dannan Danon responded:

A court that equates the leaders of a democratic nation, such as a prime minister and a defense minister, with those of a terrorist organization responsible for a sadistic massacre, where they butchered, tortured and raped of thousands of innocent citizens, does not deserve the… — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 20, 2024

Rep. Marc Molinaro.

This is a mistake and will forever damage the credibility of the ICC. There can be no equivocation. Prime Minister Netanyahu is the leader of a democracy and is defending Israel’s right to exist following the horrific October 7th attacks. Hamas is a terrorist organization… — Rep. Marc Molinaro (@RepMolinaroNY19) May 20, 2024