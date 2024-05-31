“It’s Going to Backfire on Democrats” – They Have a Candidate “That Cannot Win Fair and Square” – Robert Kennedy Jr. Speaks Out Against Democrat Party’s Disgusting Show Trial and Verdicts Against Trump (VIDEO)

Independent presidential candidate, Robert Kennedy, Jr. spoke out against the disgusting Democrat Party show trial and verdicts against President Trump saying, “It’s going to backfire on Democrats!”

Robert Kennedy, Jr. is also a victim of the Democrat Party machine.

Democrats rigged their primary to make it impossible for any candidate to challenge Joe Biden. This is due to their “super-delegate” rule that allows far left elitists to pick the candidate and not the voters.

These undemocratic party rules forced Robert Kennedy, Jr. to run as an independent.

The Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also refused to provide Secret Service protection to Robert Kennedy, Jr. this campaign cycle. This is despite the fact that Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s father and uncle John F. Kennedy were assassinated several years ago.

Robert Kennedy obviously knows about Democrat Party tactics and smash mouth politics.

Robert joined Jesse Watters last night on FOX News.

Robert Kennedy, Jr: I think, Jesse, that it is going to backfire. This conviction is going to backfire on the Democrats. I think every time that President Trump has been indicted, that his approval ratings actually increase, his popularity increases. I think there’s a large number of Americans who are going to see this as the politicization of the weaponization of the enforcement agencies. I think it’s going to hurt. It’s bad for our democracy. I think the Democrats feel like… the DNC, feels like it has a candidate that cannot win fair and square in the polls. And so they have to win in the courts. They have to win by clearing the deck and getting their other opponents out of the race. I’m not a fan of President Trump’s, but I I want to win. I want to beat him in a campaign on a level of playing field. I want to talk about his issues, about locking down the economy, shutting down 3.3 million businesses, about running up a $34 trillion debt, about engaging us in forever wars and doing favors for Wall Street. I don’t want to beat him in a courtroom. I think in America, it’s not good for our country.