BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Officially Announces He’s Running as an Independent (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Robert. F. Kennedy held a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and officially announced he’s now running as an Independent.

Kennedy told a huge crowd of supporters in Philly, “I’m here today to declare myself an Independent candidate for President of the United States.”

He continued, “We declare independence from the corporations that have hijacked our government. And we declare independence from Wall Street, from Big Tech, from Big Pharma, from Big AG, from the military contractors and their lobbyists. And we declare independence from the mercenary media that is here to fortify all of the corporate orthodoxies from their advertisers and to urge us to hate our neighbors and to fear our friends. And we declare independence from the cynical elites who betray our hope and who amplify our divisions.”

Shortly after making his announcement, the crowd went ecstatic and started to cheer and chant, “Bobby! Bobby!”.

WATCH:

BREAKING: RFK Jr. Announces He’s Running for President As an Independent #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/DGYKyz4jut — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) October 9, 2023

RFK Jr.’s campaign event had a large turnout.

LOOK:

RFK Jr. Draws Big Crowd In Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/48D2f2czkD — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) October 9, 2023

All throughout Kennedy’s speech, he advocated for Americans to come together in unity to defeat the corrupt elite who have occupied the United States government.

At one point Kennedy shared he was being inspired by the one other president with no political party and that was George Washington.

Kennedy shared, “In his farewell address Washington issued a waring about the disastrous potential of party politics. Inevitably he said political parties will be taking over by a cunning ambitious unprincipled minority who will serve their interests of the party instead of the interest of the nation.”

RFK Jr. continued and shared Washington’s prediction has come true and that as President, he plans to hand back power to the American people.