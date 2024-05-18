IT WAS ALL A LIE: Former NIH Director Admits There Was No Evidence For ‘Social Distancing’ During COVID Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one could not go five minutes without hearing the phrase “social distancing.”

The theory, according to the country’s leading scientific “experts,” was that by keeping a distance of six feet from one another, one could successfully protect the vulnerable from the COVID virus and save millions of lives.

Now it turns out it was all a lie.

Francis Collins, the former director of the National Insitute of Health, admitted in a closed-door interview earlier this year that he did not see any scientific evidence that social distancing was a proven method of containing the virus.

The Federalist reported:

On March 22, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what amounted to placebo guidance advising Americans to avoid mass gatherings and remain at least six feet apart from each other. The businesses the government deemed essential — the supermarkets, the pharmacies, the big-box retailers — marked the dividing lines, two yards between life and death, on the floors and in checkout lines. But Collins and crew, including the smug and self-righteous Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for a dangerously long time, made a very good living segregating a society at an unprecedented level. The damage done from the scientists’ sign-off on a long and cruel isolation experiment will take a long time to fully measure. “The six feet of separation recommendation had real life consequences. This guideline made it nearly impossible for schools nationwide to re-open due to the pressure from teachers unions to follow this guideline. In addition, businesses had to adapt at great cost or risk complete closure,” states a Thursday subcommittee staff memo on the Collins interview.

Then comes the crux of the interview:

But the government-imposed individual internment camps were all worth it, right? Social distancing, plus deeply flawed vaccines, prevented 800,000 deaths, headlines last week proclaimed. But when asked whether he believed any science or evidence supported the six-feet rule, Collins said he did not. “Is that I do not recall or I do not see any evidence supporting six feet?” a Covid subcommittee staff member asked the good doctor. “I did not see evidence, but I’m not sure I would have been shown evidence at that point,” Collins replied. But what about four years later? “Since then, it has been an awfully large topic. Have you seen any evidence since then supporting six feet?” the staffer asked. No,” the former NIH director conceded.

So there you have it. Time and time again those of us, including The Gateway Pundit, who questioned every aspect of the COVID pandemic, from the lockdown regimes and mask mandates all the way through to vaccines and potential treatments, have been proven correct.

There was never any scientific basis for the decisions that were taken, although the political, societal and economic consequences were enormous.

As the famous Francis Bacon quotes goes, “Truth is the daughter of time, not of authority.”