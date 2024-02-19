Groundbreaking Global Study on 99 Million Vaccinated People Reveals Increases in Neurological, Blood, and Heart Conditions Associated with COVID-19 Vaccines

In a groundbreaking multinational study conducted by the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN), researchers have shed light on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines among a cohort of 99 million vaccinated individuals.

The study, spanning multiple countries, aimed to evaluate adverse events of special interest (AESI) following COVID-19 vaccination, providing crucial insights into vaccine safety.

Some of the countries included in the study are:

Denmark

New Zealand

Argentina

Canada (Ontario and British Columbia)

Finland

Australia (New South Wales and Victoria)

Scotland

The study was published at the world’s leading scientific publisher and data analytics company for more than 140 years, Elsevier.

The study confirmed known safety signals for conditions such as myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, while also identifying potential new safety signals that warrant further investigation.

According to the result, the study covered 99,068,901 vaccinated individuals, analyzing the administration of 183,559,462 doses of Pfizer (BNT162b2), 36,178,442 doses of Moderna (mRNA-1273), and 23,093,399 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1) vaccines.

Experts chose thirteen health issues to keep a close eye on after people get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The health issues they’re watching were picked from a list made by a group called the Brighton Collaboration SPEAC Project. They chose these specific issues because they are the same ones for which recent data on how common they are (background rates) was collected by some research sites.

To identify these issues, they used a standardized system of medical codes called ICD-10. Among the issues they’re focusing on are several neurological conditions like Guillain-Barré syndrome (a rare nerve disorder), transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord), Bell’s palsy (sudden facial muscle weakness), acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (a brief but widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord), and seizures (convulsions that can happen with or without fever). They’re paying special attention to these because there have been some reports of these issues after vaccination.

They’re also looking at blood clotting issues, including clots in the brain’s veins, clots in the abdomen’s veins, and lung clots, because these could be signs of a rare clotting problem linked to the vaccine. Low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) and a specific immune response causing low platelets (immune thrombocytopenia) are also being watched due to their connection to this clotting issue.

Lastly, myocarditis and pericarditis, which are types of heart inflammation, are being monitored. Each of these conditions is being looked at separately to understand how often they happen after vaccination.

Here’s what the study found about how certain health issues showed up after people got their COVID-19 vaccines:

Neurological Conditions:

After getting the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, there was a noticeable increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), where the body’s immune system attacks its nerves.

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare brain and spinal cord inflammation, also popped up more than expected after the first Moderna vaccine dose.

Other neurological issues like transverse myelitis (spinal cord inflammation), Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis), and seizures also occurred more than usual after some doses of these vaccines.

Blood Clot and Platelet Conditions:

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine first dose was linked to more cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a type of blood clot in the brain, than expected.

There were also more instances of low platelet counts and pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs) after some doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines.

Some vaccines also led to an increase in splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT), another type of blood clot, after certain doses, but these findings didn’t signal a major safety concern according to the study’s criteria.

Heart Conditions:

Cases of myocarditis (heart inflammation) were significantly higher than expected after the first, second, and third doses of mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer and Moderna).

Pericarditis (inflammation of the heart’s outer layer) cases also exceeded expectations after some doses of the Moderna vaccine and after the third dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

These heart-related findings were considered important safety signals that need attention.

What this means: The study noticed that after getting certain COVID-19 vaccine doses, some people experienced health issues like nerve and heart problems, or blood clots more than what was expected by the so-called experts.

You can read the full study here.

The Gateway Pundit has been covering the vaccine study since the experimental vaccines were first released. You can find some the articles here.