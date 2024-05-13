Iranian Lawmaker Claims Tehran Now Equipped with Nuclear Bombs

Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani claimed on Friday that Iran possesses nuclear weapons, despite the country’s formal policy under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This statement came shortly after the UN’s atomic watchdog highlighted Iran’s capacity to produce multiple nuclear bombs, Fox News reported.

Speaking to Rouydad 24, a local media outlet, Ardestani contradicted the official line that Iran adheres to the JCPOA, which aims to prevent the nation from developing nuclear arms in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

“In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it. It means our policy is to possess nuclear bombs, but our declared policy is currently within the framework of the JCPOA,” Ardestani said.

This controversial declaration follows a warning by Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who recently stated that Iran has enriched enough uranium for several nuclear bombs.

The international community, particularly the United States and Israel, has expressed grave concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with the U.S. withdrawing from the JCPOA in 2018 under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Conservative media exploded after it was revealed Barack Obama’s former Secretary of State, John Kerry, has been secretly meeting with Iranian officials to salvage Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Fox News reported: