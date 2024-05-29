Illegal Alien Arrested at Virginia Truck Stop for Abducting and Taking ‘Indecent Liberties’ with Minor

An illegal alien was arrested at a Virginia truck stop last week for allegedly abducting and taking “indecent liberties” with a Louisiana girl.

The minor girl called the police at 3:51 a.m. on May 22 from a LOVES truck stop in Covington.

When police arrived, the girl explained that she was from Louisiana and was being held captive against her will in a vehicle by Diego Soch Castro.

Castro was arrested at the scene and charged with abduction, indecent liberties with a minor, and assault and battery.

The minor’s name and age have not been publicly released. It is also unclear where she was kidnapped from or her relation to Castro.

Castro’s age and where he is from have not been publicly released.

In a press release posted to social media, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said that, in addition to the charges, an ICE detainer was placed on him.

The minor was transported to Lewis Gale Alleghany Hospital for an evaluation and was later released to child protective services.