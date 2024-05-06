“I’ll Do that Sacrifice Any Day” -Trump Says He’s Ready to Go to Jail to Defend US Constitution (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke with reporters following another wasted day sitting in court before corrupt New York Judge Juan Merchan for crimes that have yet to be defined.

President Trump was threatened earlier today by far-left Judge Merchan with jail if he continued to defend himself in public.

This is blatantly unconstitutional but Democrats get away with a lot of unlawful acts these days. Republicans like to look the other way.

President Trump told reporters he would gladly go to jail to defend the US Constitution.

President Trump: Because this judge is giving me a gag order. And said you’ll go to jail if you violate it. And frankly, you know our Constitution is more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day. But what’s happening here is a disgrace, and the appellate courts are out to get involved.

Via DC Draino.