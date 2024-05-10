Finally! Brave House Republican Drafts Impeachment Articles Against “Quid Pro Joe” Biden – Uses Exact Same Language that Democrats Used in Trump Impeachment

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) announced on Thursday he was drawing up impeachment articles against Quid pro Joe Biden for compromising national security by withholding military aid to Israel.

Recall that Democrats impeached President Trump over a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for asking about Joe Biden’s family corruption and pay-for-play schemes with Ukrainian officials.

Rep. Mills is using the exact same language from the Democrat’s junk impeachment against Donald Trump in his articles of impeachment against Quid Pro Joe.

Genius.

Rep. Mills: The yellow highlighted area was verbatim of Rep. Nadler’s impeachment articles accusing and impeaching President Trump for “Quid Pro Quo”. I have submitted to House counsel and will pursue action tomorrow morning using the Dems’s own language, but Biden’s actual abuse of power.

Quid Pro Joe

Rep. Cory Mills posted this on Twitter.

Part II: The yellow highlighted area was verbatim of Rep. Nadler’s impeachment articles accusing and impeaching President Trump for “Quid Pro Quo”. I have submitted to House counsel and will pursue action tomorrow morning using the Dems’s own language, but Biden’s actual abuse of… pic.twitter.com/bYHrMUG1qr — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) May 9, 2024

Make this man Speaker!

Newsmax reported:

Mills wrote up the impeachment against the president, referring to him as “Quid Pro Joe,” and using as a template impeachment articles written by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., accusing then-President Donald Trump of abuse of power in 2019 for withholding aid to Ukraine. “I have submitted to House counsel and will pursue action tomorrow morning using the Dems’s own language, but Biden’s actual abuse of power,” Mills said in a post to X. Mills’ post comes hours after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called for the House to impeach Biden. “The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection. Only with Biden, it’s true,” Cotton posted to X. At issue is Biden’s proclamation in an interview Wednesday night that he is withholding heavy munitions from Israel that it could use in its offensive against Hamas terrorists in Rafah. Biden dangled the aid, approved by Congress and signed by him, as a warning against going into Rafah.

On Friday morning House Majority Leader Steve Scalise joined FOX and Friends to discuss the articles of impeachment against Quid Pro Joe.

Ainsley Earhardt: Republicans are drafting the articles of impeachment against President Biden. It was brought up by Corey Mills, Congressman Corey Mills, and he says this, the House has no choice but to impeach President quid pro Joe Biden as vice president. Biden was caught threatening to withhold funding and aid to Ukraine unless they fired the attorney general investigating Burisma. So he’s saying same thing happened in Ukraine, now he’s doing it to Israel by withholding weapons. Rep. Steve Scalise: Yeah. And Joe Biden himself was critical of previous administrations. What he’s doing is much worse. You can impeach him for this if you look. Well, what we’re going to do is ultimately try to get Israel the weapons they need. We want to help Israel in their fight against Hamas. I don’t know if Joe Biden has forgotten about it, but a terrorist organization backed by Iran, known as Hamas, invaded Israel, murdered, brutally murdered. Israelis is still holding over 130 hostages, including American citizens. Where is Joe Biden standing up to Hamas? He seems to want to go after Israel every single day and turn his back on our strongest ally in the Middle East. You’re going to see strong bipartisan support for Israel in the congress. We’ve shown it over and over again. Used to be unanimous. Unfortunately, there is a pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat party that’s taken over. And you see Joe Biden catering to that far left element and turning away from Israel. Also, they’re. They’re also sanctioning a lot of this anti-Semitism you’re seeing on college campuses. They’re looking the other way towards anti-Semitism, which is a dangerous thing for our country or any country to allow. 7.6 million jewish Americans living in our country.

Via Midnight Rider.

