HE’S SHOT: Biden Heavily Slurs as He Presents Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to Army (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday presented the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights in the East Room at the White House.

After another weekend vacation in Delaware, Biden returned to the White House on Monday. Biden has spent 460 days – 38% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

The Army defeated the US Naval Academy and the US Air Force in December in the Army-Navy football game.

Biden heavily slurred and struggled to read his giant teleprompter after he returned from his vacation.

“Everyone on this stage stepped up to serve, to lead, to join a long line of American servicemen, each a link of chain of honor,” Biden said of the 48 cadets standing behind him.

WATCH:

Biden is slurring hard today pic.twitter.com/mKtniInrgX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2024

After slurring through his remarks, Biden shuffled away without.

“Mr. President, what was your message to Netanyahu!?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

Biden smirked and walked away.