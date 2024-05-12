“He’s a Fool… He’s a Bad Guy. The Worst President in History… A Total Moron. He’s a Moron” – President Trump Unloads on Crooked Joe Biden at Wildwood Rally (VIDEO)

by
President Trump unloads on Joe Biden – a total moron. A bad guy.

President Trump is set to deliver remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 80,000 supporters at 5 pm tonight in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Many, including Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), are calling this the largest political rally in the history of New Jersey.

Doors to the event opened at noon Eastern. At approximately 2 pm, there were thousands still lined up awaiting entry by midafternoon.

By the time the rally started President Trump announced a total of 100,000 supporters at the Wildwood rally tonight!

During his speech, President Trump took the gloves off to lash out at Crooked Joe Biden, the most corrupt and lawless president in history.

Joe Biden stands alone in organizing prosecutors in his administration to bankrupt President Trump and tie him up in courtrooms for weeks at a time. Joe Biden is lawless.

President Donald Trump: You don’t do that to your opponent. You don’t do that to your political opponent. It’s done in third-world countries. It’s done in Banana Republic. It’s not done in the United States of America…

…That’s when I call him the most grossly incompetent man in government, the worst president ever of any country. The whole world is laughing at him. He’s a fool. He’s not a smart man. He never was. In prime time, he was considered stupid.

I talk about him differently now because now the gloves are off. He’s a bad guy. He should have never done that because it’s so bad for our country. He should have never done it. But again, I’ll say it for the second time, he’s by far the worst president in the history of our country. You could take… I used to say five, now I say 10, right? I used to say, I think I’m going to make it 15. You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, add them up. The worst presidents, take them. Give me the 10 worst names. They haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done, okay? He’s a moron.

