BREAKING: “Over 100,000” Turn Out to See President Trump at MEGA MAGA Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey! — VIDEO

President Trump is set to deliver remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 80,000 supporters at 5 pm tonight in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Many, including Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), are calling this the largest political rally in the history of New Jersey.

Doors to the event opened at noon Eastern. At approximately 2 pm, there were thousands still lined up awaiting entry:

MASSIVE crowds inside and out for Trump in #Wildwood, NJ Definitely more than 40k pic.twitter.com/kYTS8nf43r — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) May 11, 2024

President Trump did a flyover of the MEGA MAGA crowd before he landed today.

This was incredible!

NOW: Trump Force One does a flyover of the 80,000+ patriot crowd in Wildwood, NJ This rally is going to be INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/npZkY5rLy8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2024

President Trump told the MASSIVE gathering on Saturday that 100,000 were in attendance!

HOLY SH*T! Around 100,000 Patriots showed up for President Trump Rally in NJ. pic.twitter.com/AUSxhvHfHY — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 11, 2024

Here’s another video of the MASSIVE crowd tonight in New Jersey.

Joe Biden sent his goons to indict Donald Trump on 91 criminal counts MAGA responded by sending 100,000 people to the Jersey Shore to support him They’ve attacked Trump at their own peril pic.twitter.com/qF9rQTbbNq — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 11, 2024

Daniel Baldwin has another video of the crowd 90 minutes before the rally started.