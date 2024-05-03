Here’s Why Biden Censorship Schemes Targeted Social Media

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Polling shows huge numbers of voters get their information there

A new polling reveals some startling American voter perspectives on the media, and it offers an explanation about why the Biden administration has been so intent on censoring social media.

It was a congressional report just this week that confirmed social media companies had tried to defend the First Amendment against attacks by Biden’s bureaucrats – mostly unsuccessfully as White House demands for censorship have turned into a major component of most online platforms.

Now there’s an explanation why Biden’s advocates are so intent.

It’s because the polling shows about half of Americans rely on social media for their primary source of news.

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley explained that’s why “it is not surprising that the censorship of social media has been a priority among many liberal groups.”

He explained, “The effort is to eliminate sources of information and regulate what citizens see and read.”