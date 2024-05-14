Harry and Meghan’s Charity Declared ‘Delinquent’ in California, Must Stop Spending and Fundraising Immediately

A charity set up by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, has been declared “delinquent” in the state of California and must stop raising or spending money with immediate effect.

According to Page Six, the charity has failed to submit annual reports and pay the necessary fees in order to qualify for charitable status:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity foundation has been declared delinquent and ordered to stop raising or spending money, Page Six can reveal. The royal duo have let the official registration fees for their charity, Archewell, lapse since at least the beginning of May, according to an official letter from California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta. The document states that Archewell has been listed as “delinquent” with the registry of charities and fundraisers for failing to submit its annual report and its registration fees. The note adds, “An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.”

The ruling will come as another blow to the couple’s reputation, which has nosedived since they decided to give up Royal duties and move to Hollywood to cash in on their names and pursue left-wing activism.

Donations to Archewell collapsed by a staggering $11 million between 2021 and 2022, although the couple still managed to find money to give their right-hand man, James Holt, a staggering 280 percent pay rise.

Last year, the couple were dropped by Spotify from their their $20 million podcasting and were consequently denounced as “f**king grifters” by company executive and The Ringer founder Bill Simmons.

The couple has just finished a tour of Nigeria where they styled themselves as royal ambassadors, despite having no working role with the family. At one point, Markle described Nigeria as “my country,” even though it was the first time that she had visited.

“I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you’ve all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country… my country,” she said. “I am just flattered and honored and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion.”