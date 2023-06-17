Spotify Parts Ways With Harry and Meghan After Paying Them a Reported $20 Million for 12 Podcasts

Spotify has parted ways with Harry and Meghan, ending a deal they inked back in 2020.

The media outlet reportedly paid them $20 million for a series of podcasts. They ended up making twelve episodes. That’s really nice work if you can get it.

Is this what the left means when they talk about privilege? Who else gets to make that kind of money for this kind of work?

NBC News reports:

Prince Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify ends as they agree to ‘part ways’ Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have announced another high-profile split. The couple’s lucrative deal to produce podcasts for Spotify has come to an end, both parties revealed Thursday. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the audio streaming giant and the production company launched by the Sussexes said in a joint statement. The development comes after the couple produced just one series, “Archetypes,” a podcast launched in August 2022 and hosted by Meghan that sought to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint… The royals’ deal with Spotify was reported to have been made in 2020 for a reported $20 million. NBC News was not immediately able to verify that figure.

One employee for Spotify said that the former royals were lazy compared to the Obamas. Oof.

Page Six reported:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were branded “lazy” and “f–king grifters” by Spotify employees Friday after the podcasting network canned their $20 million deal. Bill Simmons, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify’s international sports content, said on his own podcast, “’The f–king grifters.’ That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.” His attack deepened the couple’s crisis as sources said they were “lazy” compared to the Obamas, who also had a Spotify contract.

Harry and Meghan will probably not be missed.

When was the last time you even heard anyone talk about listening to their podcast?