“Hamas and Supporters Are Not Welcome on Native Land!” – Native Americans Come Out in Force – Confront Pro-Hamas Mob at UCLA – Blast Pledge of Allegiance Over Speakers – Beat Drums in Support of Jews

Well, the Communist left was not expecting this!

Native Americans came out in force to challenge the pro-Hamas, America-hating Marxists who set up camp on UCLA campus.

The Native Americans carried signs warning the Jew-hating Marxists, “Hamas and Supporters Are Not Welcome on Native Land!”

And, right next to that sign, another read, “Jewish Students are welcome on native land.”

Via Cam Higby and Citizen Free Press.

Natives are blaring the national anthem & the pledge of allegiance while they face off with the encampment @UCLA pic.twitter.com/o0l4uGmaPe — Cam Higby (@camhigby) May 1, 2024

The Native Americans were beating their drums in support of Jewish students.

Indigenous people support indigenous people pic.twitter.com/wsMoKiEKsx — Im Tirtzu (@IMTIzionism) May 1, 2024

Then later the counter-protesters and protesters clashed for over an hour on the UCLA campus.

The police were missing.