HAITI HELL: Unelected Transition Council Chooses THIRD Prime Minister in a Month, a UN Official Linked to the Clintons

The two Haitis seem to remain in a collision course.

In the first Haiti, the elegant political class in their salons keep making unelected political decisions about the future of the country, but these decisions don’t necessarily apply to the second Haiti, the real life one, in which the heavily armed rebel gangs have territorial domain over 80% of the capital Port-au-prince.

A clear image of just how dysfunctional the political situation in the Caribbean country has become can be gleaned by the fact that now, the unelected Transition Council has nominated the THIRD Prime Minister in just a month.

Yes, you read it right.

The latest choice, Prime Minister Garry Conille, has vowed ‘to seek unity’ in his first statement since selected to head the government.

Conille let us know who is pulling the strings: he thanked the ‘civil society groups’ (Globalist NGOs), political parties (Establishment) and members of the Haitian diaspora (Foreign Influences).

In fact, as a former UN official, he is as Globalist as one can be.

Associated Press reported:

“’Together, we will work for a better tomorrow for all the children of our nation’, he wrote on X, the social media platform, in Haitian Creole.

Conille submitted his resignation Tuesday as UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, a post he has held since January 2023. He previously served as prime minister of Haiti from October 2011 to May 2012 under then-President Michel Martelly and was former chief of staff to Bill Clinton in the ex-president’s role as U.N. special envoy to Haiti.”

To hear about the UN and the Clintons in the same paragraph dealing with Haiti is disturbing to say the least.

Conille helped coordinate reconstruction efforts after the 2010 earthquake, and served as a U.N. development specialist before becoming a regional director with UNICEF.

Haiti awaits the U.N. mission with a Kenyan police force to try to stabilize the security situation.

There hasn’t been an elected leader in Haiti since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“In addition to choosing the prime minister, the transitional council is tasked with arranging presidential elections before early 2026.

On Wednesday, [the council] issued a statement noting that Conille was one of five prequalified candidates that they interviewed for one hour each on Tuesday, and that they are now working with him to choose a new Cabinet.

‘The transitional presidential council renews its firm determination to do everything possible to stem the phenomenon of insecurity and lead the country on the path to free, fair, democratic and inclusive elections’, it said.”

One hopes that Conille does not take the same path as former Prime Minister Ariel Henry – equally unelected – who was supposed to promote the transition, but remained in power until the rebel gangs exiled him, preventing him from returning to Haiti.

