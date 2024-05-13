HAITI HELL: As Gangs Seize Control of Another Police Station, Haitians Call for Dismissal and Arrest of Police Chief

The appointment of the new Transition Council has not made any difference on the ground in the chaotic Caribbean nation of Haiti, even if the members seem to have stopped bickering and made a power sharing agreement.

In fact, as the heavily armed rebel gangs launched another attack in the capital Port-au-Prince, and seized control of yet another police station on Saturday (11), calls have arisen by civilians and police officers demanding the dismissal and arrest of Haiti’s police chief.

Armed rebels allegedly attacked the Gressier community, burning cars and attacking homes, leaving a trail of wounded and sending hundreds of people fleeing into the mountains.

Associated Press reported:

“Videos posted on social media showed people fleeing into the early dawn balancing bags and suitcases on their heads as men clad in sandals and carrying heavy weapons celebrated with gunfire. ‘The town is ours’, said one man who filmed himself with others who were armed, noting they were in Gressier. ‘We have no limits’.”

Frantz Elbé, the director of Haiti’s National Police, has become a target for outrage, described as incapable and incompetent.

As Police continue to lose their stations with equipment, many have accused Elbé and other high-ranking officials of being complicit with the gangs.

“The Grand Ravine gang has some 300 members and is accused of killings, kidnappings, rapes and other crimes.

Those fleeing Gressier now join more than 360,000 other Haitians who have been forced to abandon their homes as gangs raze communities in rival territories to control more land. Tens of thousands of Haitians have squeezed into squalid, makeshift shelters, including schools and government buildings abandoned due to gang violence.”

It was on February 29th that gangs launched coordinated attacks unleashing a horrifying season of violence.

Rebel Gunmen have burned police stations, had both the airport and the sea port shuttered and raided Haiti’s two biggest prisons, freeing more than 4,000 inmates.

“Veteran politician André Michel wrote on the social media platform X that the most recent attack targeting Gressier shows ‘Haiti will not be able to get out from under the gangs without an international force. We will not be able to secure the country ourselves’.

A U.N.-backed deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti has been repeatedly delayed, although some believe the first officers might arrive in late May.”

