Gym Owner Scores HUGE VICTORY Over Tyrannical NJ Governor | Beyond the Headlines

Ian Smith of Atilis Gym had the fight of his lifetime during COVID — fight for his right to run his business how he saw fit, or comply with the governor of New Jersey and see everything he built be decimated by the COVID regime. Smith fought — and recently saw a massive win come to fruition. Does this mark the beginning of the end for the COVID police state?
Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
