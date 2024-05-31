Group Rescinds Planned Award to Actor Robert De Niro After Unhinged Trump Courthouse Stunt

On Tuesday, the Biden campaign rolled out actor Robert De Niro for an unhinged rant outside the courthouse during the lawfare trial against President Trump.

It didn’t go well.

The presser devolved into chaos as De Niro insulted millions of hardworking Americans, and he was mercilessly heckled as he called Trump supporters “clowns” and engaged in shouting matches with fed-up Americans.

Now, The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced that it is withdrawing the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award De Niro was set to receive in Washington, D.C., on June 4th.

Alex Siciliano, NAB’s senior vice president of communications, said in a statement to The Hill, “This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners.”

“While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.”

De Niro told The Hill in a statement, “I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work.”

Artist Scott LoBaido captured De Niro perfectly.