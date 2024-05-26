“Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” – Trump Brings Down the House at Libertarian Convention Promising to Save America from the “Evil Doctrine” of Marxism (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump addressed the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday in Washington DC.

The leading presidential candidate promised the Libertarian Party that he will include a Libertarian in his cabinet and will place Libertarians in his administration.

President Trump wooed the crowd of libertarians asking them for their vote in the 2024 election.

Trump gave one of his most important speeches to date on his stand for freedom in America.

No one has been persecuted by his political enemies in modern history like the Marxist left has attacked Donald Trump.