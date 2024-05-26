“Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” – Trump Brings Down the House at Libertarian Convention Promising to Save America from the “Evil Doctrine” of Marxism (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump addressed the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday in Washington DC.
The leading presidential candidate promised the Libertarian Party that he will include a Libertarian in his cabinet and will place Libertarians in his administration.
President Trump wooed the crowd of libertarians asking them for their vote in the 2024 election.
Trump gave one of his most important speeches to date on his stand for freedom in America.
No one has been persecuted by his political enemies in modern history like the Marxist left has attacked Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump: We believe that we do not have a free country if we do not have free speech, and very strongly believe that. We stand opposed to government tyranny in all of its many forms.
We are opposed to a government that spies on political campaigns. I wonder who that might be. Like they did on me, spies on the American people, censors us and crushes the rights of its own citizens, which the Biden administration does.
We want government out of business, out of our wallets, and out of our lives. This is what we want.
We believe that Marxism is an evil doctrine straight from the ashes of hell. Having Marxism in our government is intolerable, and teaching it to our children is considered to us child abuse.
We believe that the job of the United States military is not to wage endless regime change, wars around the globe, senseless war. The job of the United States military is to defend America from attack and invasion here at home.
We believe that property rights are fundamental to a free society and that Joe Biden’s rampant inflation is a monstrous theft from the American people. I said, theft.
We believe that the greatest threat to our country is not from enemies abroad. It’s the tolerance, communists, fascists, and thugs rights and liberties from within.
And above all else, we live by the words of the great American Patriot Patrick Henry, “Give me liberty or give me death.”