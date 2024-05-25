WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses Libertarian Party’s National Convention in Washington DC at 8 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks at the Libertarian Party’s National Convention tonight in Washington, DC.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 8 pm ET.

Rapper Afroman will also be in attendance and will be meeting with Trump before Trump speaks. Afroman will also be performing his new hit parody record of his hit song, ‘Because I Got High,’ titled, ‘Hunter Got High.’ The Gateway Pundit reported on the new release, where Afroman makes fun of Hunter Biden for his drug usage, scandalous laptop, d*ck pics, prostitutes, and foreign business dealings with China and Ukraine.

Afroman’s performance is expected at 10:30 pm ET.

Right Side Broadcasting Network began broadcasting live from the event at 5 pm ET. Tune in below.

Per AP:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is addressing the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday night, courting a segment of mostly conservative voters that has often been skeptical of the Republican former president while trying to ensure attendees aren’t drawn to independent White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Libertarian Party will pick its presidential nominee during the gathering at a Washington hotel that wraps up Sunday. Kennedy, who ran in the Democratic primary before switching to an independent bid, addressed the convention Friday but has indicated he’s not interested in being the Libertarian nominee. Having previously praised Kennedy and once considered him for a commission on vaccination safety, Trump has changed his tone. He suggested on social media that a vote for Kennedy would be a “wasted protest vote” and that he’d “even take Biden over Junior.” In his own speech at the Libertarian convention Friday, Kennedy accused Trump and Biden alike of trampling on personal liberties in response to the pandemic that spanned their presidencies. Trump bowed to pressure from public health officials and shut down businesses, he said, while Biden was wrong to mandate vaccines for millions of workers.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump recently blasted Robert F. Kennedy in a series of TRUTH Social posts, saying he would even “take Biden” over RFK and accusing him of being a Democrat plant.

“Junior’ is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet,” said Trump.

The Gateway Pundit also reported on RFK's running mate pick, Nicole Shanahan, a six-figure donor to George Gascon, the pro-crime, Soros-backed prosecutor who helped wreck San Francisco and is currently wrecking LA.

She also spent big on Measure J, a Los Angeles measure to reroute spending from law enforcement and prisons to “social services” and “mental health treatment” — in other words, not putting criminals and dangerous psychos behind bars.

Trump will likely take jabs at Kennedy and his far-left running mate, similar to previous ones, in tonight's pitch to Libertarians who just want the government to leave them alone.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: