COLOR REVOLUTION IN GEORGIA: Globalist NGOs Foment Mass Protest Against ‘Foreign Agent Bill’ That Would Mandate Disclosure of Funding Sources of These Same Organizations

By now, all attentive observers can detect when Globalist powers that be set up ‘spontaneous demonstrations’ to destabilize local governments that go against their interests.

Right now, in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, powerful NGO’s are mobilizing thousands of protestors against the ‘Foreign Agent Bill’, that they already have tainted by calling it ‘the Russia law’.

The kicker is that you can’t know who is really funding these NGO’s and these protests – because that’s what the law that they are trying to prevent the approval wants to clarify.

Georgia’s Parliament approved in a second vote the ‘Foreign Agent Bill’, a law that Globalist critics fear ‘will stifle media freedom’ and ‘endanger the country’s European Union membership bid’.

Police used water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray against the tens of thousands of protesters who thronged surrounding streets and threatened to invade the Parliament building.

Watch: A crowd protests in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia.

A crowd protests in from of Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/B8MT3BDddY — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 2, 2024

Dozens of people were arrested on Wednesday, as mass rallies continue daily in Tbilisi.

Protesters denounce the bill as ‘the Russian law’ because neighboring Russia uses similar legislation – as is the case of the US, in fact.

Associated Press reported:

“The law would require media and noncommercial organizations to register as ‘pursuing the interests of a foreign power’, if they receive more than 20% of funding from abroad. The ruling Georgian Dream party withdrew a similar proposal last year after large crowds protested.

Eighty-three of Georgia’s 150 lawmakers approved the bill in its second reading, while 23 voted against it. A third and final vote in Parliament is needed before it can be signed into law. Georgian lawmaker Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters on Wednesday that he expected that final vote to happen in mid-May.

Russia-Georgia relations have been complicated and turbulent since the Soviet Union’s collapse in the early 1990s. The two countries fought a short war in 2008 that ended with Georgia losing control of two Russia-friendly separatist regions. In the aftermath, Tbilisi severed diplomatic ties with Moscow, and the issue of the regions’ status remains a key irritant, even as relations have somewhat improved.”

Watch: A fire breaks out near Parliament in Tbilisi during violent protests.

A fire breaks out near Parliament in Tbilisi during violent protests. pic.twitter.com/hT4EVfUA9C — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 2, 2024

Georgia condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine, and became a safe harbor for Russians fleeing military mobilization.

Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the pro-West United National Movement party, appeared on TV arriving in Parliament with bandages on his nose and forehead.

Members of his party said that he had been assaulted by police in the protests.

“’If you are not interested in how the leader of the main opposition party has been beaten up, then — for the sake of those young people who were injured, who were hit on the heads and bruised — I want to ask you once more, even though I do not have any hope, withdraw this law’, he said.”

Watch: Police in Georgia used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Police in Georgia used pepper spray to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/gcey1ss5PW — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 2, 2024

“Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, increasingly at odds with the governing party, has criticized the bill and vowed to veto it if it is passed by Parliament. But the governing party can overrule the veto and ask the parliamentary speaker to sign the bill into law.”

Watch: Police in Georgia uses water cannons against protesters that try to invade Parliament.

Police in Georgia uses water cannons against protesters that try to invase Parliament. pic.twitter.com/j7MTo27Mn4 — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 2, 2024

BBC reported:

“Georgia was granted EU candidate status last December and polls suggest about 80% of the population is in favour of joining. A number of European leaders have warned the proposed bill is “incompatible” with European norms and values.

But the government of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is standing firm. Mr Kobakhidze has accused NGOs of attempting to stage revolutions in Georgia twice, of promoting ‘gay propaganda’ and of attacking the Georgian Orthodox Church.”

Watch: Water cannons against protestors in Georgia.

Water cannons against protestors in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/i6pCHkhOZe — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 2, 2024

Live online video from the Parliament chamber showed lawmakers shouting and physically confronting each other.

Watch: Brawl in Georgia’s parliament over the ‘Foreign Agents Bill’.

Brawl in Georgia’s parliament over the ‘Foreign Agents Bill’. pic.twitter.com/2KtD4U9CAU — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) May 2, 2024

The US State Department criticized the law. Slavyangrad at Telegram:

“The State Department is deeply disappointed with Georgia.

‘The United States condemns the Foreign Influence Law passed today in the Georgian Parliament and the false narrative government officials have chosen to defend it’ — said the head of the press service of the US State Department, Matthew Miller.

He said the law’s purpose is to ‘silence critical voices and destroy Georgia’s vibrant civil society’, which serves as a critical check on government ‘in any democratic country’.”

The European Union also joined the chorus.

I am following the situation in Georgia with great concern and condemn the violence on the streets of Tbilisi. The Georgian people want a European future for their country. Georgia is at a crossroads. It should stay the course on the road to Europe. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 1, 2024

Moscow blasted the West for hypocrisy over criticism of the law.

Sputnik reported:

“‘The United States has had a law since 1938 mandating the registration of entities lobbying foreign interests’, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on the European Union’s criticism of a similar draft law in Georgia.”

