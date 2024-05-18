Frank Luntz Delivers More Bad News to Democrats: “A Third of Male Black Voters Could End Up With Trump in the Fall” (Video)

One of the most talked about aspects of the 2024 Presidential election so far is the movement of minority voters to President Trump.

NEW : American politics is in the midst of a racial realignment. I think this is simultaneously one of the most important social trends in the US today, and one of the most poorly understood. pic.twitter.com/QeRsuMSKaL — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 11, 2024

According to a recent survey, two specific reasons for this are economic issues, such as the crippling inflation of Joe Biden as well as the Democrats’ rush to embrace the most extreme elements in their party.

Pollster Franz Luntz spoke with CNN and underscored the trend.

Luntz said, “But specifically, with black voters, it’s not all black voters. It’s younger Black voters and particularly younger Black men. I discovered this when I got off a plane at JKF when two baggage handlers come over to me and to tell me I don’t get it.”

“That they are going to vote for Donald Trump because they think are being victimized the same way he is.”

“In some of these votes that have left Joe Biden over the last four years, it’s because of Biden’s weakness. In this case, young Black men see in Donald Trump the same kind of oppression, the same kind of persecution. The idea that Trump is a victim and they feel victimized by the system and so they’re endorsing Trump because of the fight that he’s having.”

“And I actually think it’s possible that among Black voters, male Black voters under the age of 40, that a third of them could end up with Trump in the fall.”

Watch: