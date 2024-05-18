CNN Data Analyst Stunned by Surge in Black Voter Support for Trump: ‘My Goodness Gracious!’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s Harry Enten recently broke down the surge of support for Trump among black voters and seemed stunned by the findings.

As we pointed out yesterday, black voters are deserting Democrats over inflation and extremism.

Enten notes that black support for Trump is especially strong among young voters.

FOX News reports:

Trump’s surge in polls with Black voters stuns CNN analyst: ‘Truly historic’ Former President Trump’s surge in the polls among Black voters is a “troubling sign” for the Biden campaign, a data reporter warned Friday. Recent polling shows the former president could get a “historic” boost from Black voters in November if they continue to sour on President Biden, CNN data analyst Harry Enten reported. “My goodness gracious,” he said as he reacted to the polling average, which showed Trump’s support among Black voters more than doubled to 22% compared to 2020. Biden, meanwhile, saw a 12% drop, though he still holds a 47-point lead. If this continued into November, Trump could win a larger share of Black voters than any Republican candidate since 1960, Enten said. “This would be by far the best performance for a Republican candidate among Black voters in a generation, two generations, probably since 1960 and Richard Nixon against John F. Kennedy … This could be a truly historic margin,” he said. “It’s quite a troubling sign for the Biden campaign.” However, there’s a stark difference when factoring age. The polling average CNN cited showed 82% of Black voters 50 and older, but that dropped to 62% for voters under 50. Trump has support from 25% of Black voters from 18 to 49 — three times more than older voters.

Watch the video below:

Trump has doubled his support among Black voters from this point four years ago. If his support held, it'd be the best GOP performance since Richard Nixon in 1960 among Black voters…. Trump's doing it thanks to pulling in a quarter of Black voters under 50. pic.twitter.com/qDqBfRVLVA — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 17, 2024

The election is still months away but this is a very good sign for Trump.