Former Top DOJ Official John Yoo Explains Why Michael Cohen’s Testimony Could Trigger Mistrial (VIDEO)

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel John Yoo on Tuesday evening explained why Michael Cohen’s testimony could trigger a mistrial in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare case against Trump.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts for paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in an alleged scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

There is no crime, but Alvin Bragg charged President Trump anyway.

John Yoo explained why bringing risky and unreliable witnesses such as Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen to the witness stand could trigger a mistrial.

Convicted perjurer Michael Cohen took the witness stand on Monday and Tuesday.

Michael Cohen played audio of a secret recording he took between himself and his then-client Donald Trump. Attorney-client privilege is a right for every American — except Donald Trump.

Last week Stormy Daniels blew it on the witness stand when she testified to irrelevant yet very salacious details about her sexual encounter with Trump that allegedly happened many years ago.

She was also reportedly making scripted jokes in the courtroom to win over the jury but nobody was laughing.

Yoo said the prosecution went too far last week with the Stormy Daniels testimony and relied too heavily on a convicted liar.

“Jim and I were both at the Justice Department… we would never have authorized a prosecution like this that was so dependent on someone who has been convicted of federal crimes for lying,” John Yoo said.

“Did we cross the Rubicon? Did we go after a former president for the first time in the history of this Republic, in 235 years, for this guy? For this kind of witness? For these kinds of charges?” he said.

WATCH: