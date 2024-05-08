Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Tells Jason Whitlock He Prefers Trump Over Biden, Claims Biden Pooped His Pants (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of ‘Fearless with Jason Whitlock,’ American sports columnist Jason Whitlock sat down with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who spoke about his political preferences and expressed support for former President Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

During the interview, the former Pittsburgh Steeler reflects on some of his most controversial incidents, including his heated social media exchanges with the G.O.A.T. and America’s favorite athlete, Caitlin Clark. Brown also shares his version of the “fake” COVID-19 vaccination card saga.

What truly captured viewers’ attention was Brown’s candid take on politics. Whitlock delved into Brown’s political leanings with a direct question:

“Where are you at on the political spectrum? You’re not a fan of Joe Biden or what?” Whitlock asked.

“No, I like Donald Trump. I’ve seen Joe Biden online. He was shitting on himself and falling all over. I’m like, ‘Yo, what’s going on with him?’ He’s got teleprompters everywhere. I’ve got a good political opinion, but I want the world to be a better place. I feel like I probably could do better with Trump helping more businesses and coming back and taking over in 2024,” Brown responded.

Whitlock pressed further, asking, “So you think Biden pooped his pants in that other video?”

Brown replied, “That’s what the video shows; he was looking real shitty. I know we all make mistakes. I mean, you shit yourself before, right?”

Whitlock chuckled and admitted, “Actually, I have, but go ahead.”

Whitlock was talking about a particular video of Biden that had been circulating on social media. The video showed Joe Biden standing awkwardly, leading to edited versions where it appeared he had pooped himself.

WATCH:

Brown continued, saying, “I just feel like the country, we need to do a better job, you know what I’m saying? With everything that’s been going on, the pandemic, the shots, everything.”

When asked if he had ever met Trump, Brown revealed, “I met him on the phone before. Talked to him on the phone with Tom Brady one time. Yeah, he seemed like a cool guy.”

“You think Brady likes Trump but just can’t admit it?” Whitlock asked.

“Yeah, he probably definitely likes the candidate. I can, though. Shout out to Donald Trump,” Brown said. “On the President’s election… I might be coming to one of his inauguration… I may be coming to one of the speeches.”

Whitlock suggested they head down to Mar-a-Lago to “kick it” together. Brown responded enthusiastically, “Let’s go, man. We’ll be the n***** of the day for that. That’d be a good segment for us, man.”

WATCH:

.@AB84 on whether or not he’s a fan of Joe Biden: “Nah, I like Donald Trump. I seen Joe Biden online. He was sh*ttin’ on himself and falling all over. I’m like, yo, what’s going on with him?” pic.twitter.com/xsTrE3NS70 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 7, 2024

Brown last appeared in a game on January 2, 2022, playing for the Buccaneers. His refusal to play due to an ankle injury led to his dismissal from the sidelines, and his subsequent outburst while heading to the locker room resulted in his release. He has not been signed by another NFL team since then.