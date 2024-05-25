FLASHBACK: Clip Resurfaces of Chuck Schumer Calling for Amnesty and Citizenship for “All of Them 11 Million or However Many” Illegals, Elon Musk Responds: “People Still Think This is Some Crazy Conspiracy Theory!” (VIDEO)

A 2022 clip of Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer calling for amnesty for “all” illegals resurfaced recently on social media, with many, including Elon Musk, pointing out the Democrats’ obvious agenda to steal elections and replace our American identity.

“Our ultimate goal is to help the dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are,” said Schumer. The actual number of illegals was far greater than 11 million at the time of these remarks, and it has continued to climb with the Democrats’ open borders agenda and House RINOs’ refusal to take action and use their leverage as the majority to shut the border down.

Schumer said another quiet part out loud, stating, “We have a population that is not reproducing it on its own with the same level that it used to.” Meanwhile, he is a member of the same party that supports unlimited abortion up to the moment of birth.

This is just an excuse for mass unvetted migration so that the Democrats can continue to destroy America and register millions more new voters.

That’s the only hope the Democrats have at a so-called victory this November after thousands of black, Hispanic, and Asian voters turned out for Trump in the Bronx, New York, the bluest of New York City boroughs, where Biden allegedly “won” 83% of the vote in 2020. This was despite fears of violence from Democrats, who had a minimal presence at the rally despite 15 or more politicians and groups trying to disrupt the rally with their weak protest.

WATCH:

Schumer: Now more than ever, we’re short of workers; we have a population that is not reproducing it on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the dreamers, and all of them because our ultimate goal is to help the dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are.

Elon Musk previously chimed in on the Great Replacement Theory in response to Dutch conservative commentator Eva Vlaardinbroek’s fiery speech at CPAC Hungary, noting that countries are, in fact, “shrinking away” due to low birth rates.

However, Musk commented on Friday, “The goal of citizenship for all illegals is very clearly stated by the leader of the Senate. For some reason, a lot of people still think this is some crazy conspiracy theory!”

It is unclear if Musk was referring to the Great Replacement agenda or the obvious tactics by Democrats to hand over citizenship to “all of them” and steal elections.

The Gateway Pundit reported in November 2022 that Schumer came out swinging with these statements and called for blanket amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

Schumer Calls For Amnesty For 30+ Million Illegal Aliens Living in US Because “We Have a Population That Is Not Reproducing On Its Own” (VIDEO)

