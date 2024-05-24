Federal Agents Found Out During 2016 Election That Joe Biden Met with Hunter’s Chinese Business Partners – But Kept It a Secret

Federal agents found out during the 2016 election that Joe Biden met with his son Hunter’s Chinese business partners during a trip to Beijing in 2013, but they kept it a secret.

According to Secret Service travel records obtained by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, Hunter Biden took 411 trips across 29 countries between 2009 and 2014 while his father was US Vice President. On several of these trips, Hunter Biden was hidden from public view or was already waiting in the car before Joe Biden departed the plane.

Notably, Hunter Biden traveled to Beijing with then-VP Joe Biden in 2013 to meet with Chinese banker Jonathan Li.

Hunter Biden received a $1.5 billion loan from the Bank of China 13 days after traveling on Air Force Two with his father back in 2013. The Secret Service has redacted documents related to that trip.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied being involved in Hunter’s overseas business deals.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden previously said to reporters.

However, newly released documents reveal Hunter Biden connected Joe Biden to his Chinese business associates in a Beijing hotel after Joe Biden met with President Xi Jinping.

“They got to meet Dad. All very good. Talk later,” Hunter Biden said in a December 2013 email to his Rosemont Seneca business partner Devon Archer.

Hunter also said his dad was “in love” with Xi Jinping.

“I think they are in love with each other,” Hunter Biden said in emails, according to Just The News. “They all most kissed on departure.”

THE FEDS KNEW ABOUT THE BIDENS New reported emails from a 2015-2016 federal investigation show agents were looking into Hunter Biden’s communication with business associate Devon Archer leveraging Joe Biden’s trip to China in 2013. ARCHER: “Did you end up meeting Jonathan… pic.twitter.com/sTC3MiKwox — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 24, 2024

Per RNC Research, Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business associates over at least a dozen times:

1. November 2010: Joe Biden had a sit-down meeting with Eric Schwerin — the president of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the West Wing.

2. November 2011: Joe Biden met with Chris Heinz — a co-founder of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the West Wing.

3. March 2012: Joe Biden met with Andres Pastrana Arango — the former president of Colombia who Hunter was doing business with — at his personal residence.

4. December 2013: Hunter flew with Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two to China where he introduced him to Jonathan Li, a Chinese businessman.

5. February 2014: Joe Biden had lunch with Hunter and two of Hunter’s Mexican business partners and was pictured giving them a tour of the White House.

6. April 2014: Joe Biden met with Devon Archer — another co-founder of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the White House a week before Archer joined the board of Burisma.

7. June 2014: Joe Biden met Manuel Estrella — Hunter’s Latin American business associate. After the meeting, Estrella emailed Hunter: “Hunter, I just met your father! So exiting! [sic]” Hunter replied: “I’m glad it all finally came together.”

8. August 2014: Pictures show Joe Biden golfing with his son, Hunter, and Devon Archer while they were both serving on the Burisma board.

9. April 2015: Joe Biden attended a dinner in Washington, D.C. with Hunter’s business partners from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

10. November 2015: Joe Biden hosted his son’s Mexican business partners — Carlos Slim, Miguel Aleman Velasco, and Miguel Aleman Magnani — at his personal residence.

11. February 2016: Biden flew Hunter and Jeff Cooper — a family business partner — to Mexico City for a business trip aboard Air Force Two.

12. May 2016: Joe Biden met with Eric Schwerin — the former head of Hunter’s private equity firm — for dinner in Washington, D.C.

13. September 2016: Joe Biden attended a fundraiser for Francis Person — a business associate of Hunter’s and a former advisor in Biden’s VP office.

14. May 2017: Joe Biden met with family business partner Tony Bobulinski TWICE.

15. June 2018: Joe Biden texted Hunter saying that he was with Jeff Cooper — a family business partner — and that Cooper wanted to “do some work” with him.

In addition to meeting with Hunter Biden’s associates, Joe Biden has also received dirty money from China and other countries.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday released subpoenaed bank records revealing Joe Biden received direct monthly payments from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC.