Far Left Boston City Council Member Calls for ‘Revolution,’ and Her Disturbing Behavior Alarms Even Liberal Colleagues (Video)

Tania Fernandez Anderson is a far-left Boston City Councilor for District 7 and the first Muslim to serve on the Boston City Council.

Anderson was forced to redo her oath of office when it was discovered that she refused to swear the oath required of elected officials, pledging her allegiance to the United States and carrying out her duties with “impartiality.”

Anderson has developed a reputation for concerning behavior, including lecturing her peers about the importance of “accountability” for public servants despite having an abysmal attendance record herself.

Anderson made headlines in 2022 when she called for the city to declare Mahsa Amini’s birthday as “Boston Hijab Day.”

Amini was murdered by Iranian Regime thugs while in police custody for not wearing a hijab.

Anderson’s behavior, which includes a call to “dismantle the White backdrop” in America and “create a revolution,” has caused concern among even her liberal colleagues, according to Fox News, who spoke with a source who described her wild antics and threats.

Fox News reports:

The source is a city hall employee, who requested anonymity because council member Tania Fernandes Anderson has created an “unhealthy” environment. The employee believes Fernandes Anderson is a “troubled person,” who uses accusations of racism to get people to fall in line. The source discussed the challenges of having someone in the city’s government who has been – in their view – hostile, verbally abusive and antisemitic. “People are intimidated by her. And that intimidation does work,” the source said. They said some members would give into her because “no one want[s] to disagree with Tania because she’s unpredictable.”

In a December 2021 interview, Anderson stated her goals in office “will be about equity and I hope we don’t have too many disagreements in there. I think that systemic racism is long overdue for us to overthrow it in order for us to create a revolution that brings about change.”

According to the source, Anderson has become known for public outbursts, swearing, yelling, and screaming during public city council meetings.

“The last thing someone wants is to be labeled as a racist in this city,” the source said. Fernandes Anderson refers to her own tirades as giving “smoke.” “Don’t come for me, because if you want smoke, you’ll get smoke. I’m not afraid of any of you,” she said during a March 2024 meeting. “It’s a threat. I feel like it’s a threat,” the source said about her comments.

In August 2022, Anderson called the city council “depraved” and “stupidly racially divided” because they refused to side with her on redistricting.

“I can’t even call you guys cowards because desperation deserves mercy,” Fernandes Anderson told her colleagues. “Your votes here sometimes are racist… I am here to represent every Black woman and man in the community.” “What the f— do I have to do in this f—ing council to get respect as a Black woman,” she yelled, while slamming her fist on the table.

