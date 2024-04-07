Far-Left Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson Talks Accountability: Has Worst Absence Record

Tania Fernandez Anderson is a far-left Boston City Councilor for District 7 and the first Muslim to serve on the Boston City Council.

Anderson also lectures about the importance of “accountability” for public servants.

According to the Boston Herald, Anderson stated, “The roles and responsibilities of Boston city councilors are fundamental to the effective governance of our city, impacting the lives of residents and shaping the future of our communities.”

She added, “It is imperative to establish clear metrics to assess the performance of Boston city councilors in fulfilling their duties to their constituents, necessitating the implementation of measurable criteria such as responsiveness to constituent inquiries, attendance at meetings and hearings, and effectiveness in advancing key policy objectives.”

A recent report uncovers that Anderson’s focus on accountability does not seem to extend to herself.

Fox News reports:

However, Fernandes Anderson “has logged seven absences at regular weekly City Council meetings since taking office in January 2022, putting her at the bottom of the pack according to publicly-posted meeting minutes that track attendance,” per the report. The Boston city councilor has stated that absences were an example of an “imperative” metric to track what public officials are doing. Certain accountability metrics, Fernandes Anderson wrote, “could provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of governance mechanisms, highlight areas for improvement, and foster a culture of openness and responsiveness within institutions.”

Anderson made headlines in 2022 when she called for the city to declare Mahsa Amini’s birthday as Boston Hijab Day.

Amini was murdered by Iranian Regime thugs while in police custody for not wearing a hijab.