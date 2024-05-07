Fani Willis Refuses to Answer Public Records Lawsuit Related to Her Communications with Jack Smith – Judicial Watch Files Motion For ‘Default Judgment’!

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis refused to answer a public records lawsuit seeking records of her communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia to declare a default judgment against Fani Willis after she refused to respond to its lawsuit related to communications she had with Jack Smith and the sham January 6 Committee.

Last year House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan launched an investigation into whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials during her years-long probe into Trump and his associates.

Chairman Jordan in his letter to Fani Willis requested all documents and communications between or among the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and DOJ and its components, including but not limited to the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, referring or relating to your office’s investigation of President Donald Trump or any of the other eighteen individuals against whom charges were brought in the indictment.

In referring to Jim Jordan’s letter to Fani Willis, Judicial Watch filed a Georgia Open Records Act request seeking records of her communications with Jack Smith.

Fani Willis failed to respond to Judicial Watch’s lawsuit.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch announced today that it asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to declare a default judgment against District Attorney Fani Willis in Judicial Watch’s lawsuit seeking records of communications Willis had with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the House January 6 Committee. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County, GA, after Willis and the county denied having any records responsive to an August 2023 Georgia Open Records Act request for communications with the Special Counsel’s office and/or the January 6 Committee (Judicial Watch Inc. v. Fani Willis et al. (No. 24-CV-002805)). (Judicial Watch dismissed Fulton County from the lawsuit.) In its motion Judicial Watch noted that Willis was served with the lawsuit on March 11, 2024, but that she has not yet answered it: Defendant has not filed an answer and no answer has been served upon [Judicial Watch].… Defendant’s answer was due 30 days after service, or on April 10, 2024. Pursuant to [Georgia law] the case automatically became in default when an answer was not filed by the due date. Further pursuant to that Code section, Defendant was permitted as a matter of right to open the default within 15 days of the day of default, or by April 25, 2024. Judicial Watch asserts it is now entitled to a verdict and judgment by default.

“I think this is the first time in Judicial Watch’s thirty years that a government official failed to answer an open records lawsuit in court,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “This further shows Ms. Willis has something to hide about her collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution.”

BREAKING: Fani Willis Fails to Answer Public Records Lawsuit – @JudicialWatch Files Motion for ‘Default Judgment’

I think this is the first time in Judicial Watch’s thirty years that a government official failed to answer an open records lawsuit in court. This further shows Ms.… pic.twitter.com/vCN2w8TlJF — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 7, 2024

Fani Willis believes she is above the law.

Fani Willis told reporters on Monday that she will not testify before the Georgia Senate investigative committee.