BREAKING: Fani Willis Tells Reporters She Will Not Testify Before Georgia Senate Committee – Republican Committee Chair Threatens to Hold Fani in Contempt!

by

Fani Willis told reporters on Monday that she will not testify before the Georgia Senate investigative committee.

Fani Willis told reporters she will defy her subpoena and will not testify before a Georgia Senate Committee investigating her illicit actions surrounding the lawfare RICO case she filed against President Trump.

Fani Willis: “Well, first of all I don’t even think they have the authority to subpoena me but they need to learn the law.”

Reporter: Will you appear…?

Fani Willis: I will not appear to do anything that is unlawful. And I have not broken the law in any way. I’ve said it. I’ll say it among these leaders I’m sorry folks these people get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally.

Video via Rob DiRienzo at FOX5 Atlanta.

Rob DiRienzo then called Georgia Committee Chair, Republican Coswert, who said if Willis refused to show and disregards her subpoena then she could be held in contempt.

Fani Willis obviously does not understand the law. Georgia officials have the right to question her under oath.

Earlier today Georgia State Republicans said they would subpoena Fani is she does not decide to testify.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.