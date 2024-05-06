BREAKING: Fani Willis Tells Reporters She Will Not Testify Before Georgia Senate Committee – Republican Committee Chair Threatens to Hold Fani in Contempt!

Fani Willis told reporters on Monday that she will not testify before the Georgia Senate investigative committee.

Fani Willis: “Well, first of all I don’t even think they have the authority to subpoena me but they need to learn the law.” Reporter: Will you appear…? Fani Willis: I will not appear to do anything that is unlawful. And I have not broken the law in any way. I’ve said it. I’ll say it among these leaders I’m sorry folks these people get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally.

Rob DiRienzo then called Georgia Committee Chair, Republican Coswert, who said if Willis refused to show and disregards her subpoena then she could be held in contempt.

Fani Willis obviously does not understand the law. Georgia officials have the right to question her under oath.

Earlier today Georgia State Republicans said they would subpoena Fani is she does not decide to testify.