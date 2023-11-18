Julie Kelly: Investigate the Four Celebrity J6 Cops – Haul Them in to Testify and Force Them Under Oath to Explain Their Lies! (VIDEO)

On Friday Night Speaker Mike Johnson fulfilled his commitment to release the security camera footage from the January 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

The first batch of video was released Friday afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson previously declared his intention to release thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

on Friday Johnson tweeted, “Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans.”

Of course, Democrats and Liz Cheney lost their minds! They know they are about to be exposed.

On Saturday morning, Steve Bannon invited investigative journalist Julie Kelly on to The War Room to discuss this development.

During their discussion, Julie Kelly called for a new Congressional investigation into the events on January 6.

Steve Bannon agreed and called for an investigation of Pelosi’s January 6 Committee. Bannon insists investigators will find “brazen criminality” committed by the committee members in their sham investigation and fraudulent report.

Julie Kelly then called on Republicans to call in the the January 6 “hero” cops to come in and testify and explain all of their lies!

Via Midnight Rider.