Ex-CNN Reporter “Haunted” After Learning She Had Dinner with “Closeted” and Successful Trump Supporters – Gets Torn Apart on Social Media

A former CNN “reporter” is getting torched online for revealing her disgust after discovering she had dinner with some closeted and highly successful supporters of President Trump.

50-year-old Michelle Kosinski, who served as CNN’s White House Correspondent until 2020, took to X/Twitter on Sunday detailing a dinner she had with some American couples a few weeks back. She wrote they were highly educated and friendly until they revealed their “true MAGA natures.”

A few weeks ago, I had dinner with a few couples, friends of friends, all American. All were well-educated and successful in careers.

They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour.

But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures…. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

Kosinski noted her astonishment that one of the couples attended an Ivy League school but did not want their children to go to any of the Ivies and claimed they were “weird” in explaining why. Has Kosinski not been paying attention to the pro-Hamas protests on the Ivies’ college campuses and how hostile the schools are to conservatives?

One of the couples each attended top ivy league colleges. But now that it was university time for their own kids, they were adamantly NOT letting them apply to any ivies. And were weird about explaining why.

Though the kids were double legacies.

Okayyy… moving on… — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

Kosinski wrote she became triggered when her smart and accomplished MAGA guests mocked the idea of man-caused “climate change.” As the Gateway Pundit has reported, the corporate media refuses to accept evidence that mankind may have nothing to with the warming of the planet.

One man even had the gall to defend the 45th president after Kosinski’s friend tried to spread lies about him.

The next crew suddenly busted out with air quotes when mentioning climate change. Again, these are otherwise smart people. Not scientists, clearly. But educated.

And the dude took seething umbrage when my friend mentioned the damage Trump had done and vowed to continue to do. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

Kosinski then spoke of her conservative guests like they were lepers, warning her followers that Trump supporters’ views can come out when “you least expect them.”

As it went on, my friends and I realized we were surrounded by otherwise carefully closeted MAGAts.

It’s funny how the extremist or just wrong beliefs can’t help but leak out, even when you least expect them, and from people you least expect.

They are out there. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

The former CNN reporter concluded her rant by claiming the dinner continued to haunt her to this day and whining that “the allure of bullsh*t is co-opting decent minds.”

If people don’t ever talk about these things as friends and neighbors, and only live in their own warped information silos, how will they ever learn what is true or false?

How will the truth ever make them consider alternatives?

The allure of bullshit is co-opting decent minds. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

Trump supporters on social media completely eviscerated the clueless media leftist after reading her rant.

This whole thread is so embarrassing…for YOU. Get out of your liberal la la land, take off the mask and come up for air. Trump Derangement Syndrome. Get help. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 7, 2024

True MAGA natures… LOL

Rather judgmental. Believe it or not… many of “us” MAGA natured people do not want to have dinner with people like you and your ilk. I don’t have Marxist ALT LEFT friends or acquaintances… they are zombies monitoring every bit of conversation. I… — Geri Ricci (@RicciGeri) May 7, 2024

I guarantee you they don’t care what you think, they’re laughing at you over drinks in the pool — Shycollie (@shycollie) May 6, 2024

What’d they do? Try to pay the entire bill or something? — Randall Hunsaker (@HunsakerRandall) May 6, 2024

Watch out for red pills you’re TDS might be cured. P.S. Bless your heart ❤️ — Steve Gustman (@SteveGustm38567) May 5, 2024

I can’t believe you had to break bread with people who disagree with you. What an AWFUL experience that must have been. Almost like Auschwitz, really. — Sam Rosenthal, Award Winning Online Safety EXPERT! (@SirSardonic) May 6, 2024

I watched YOU paddle around in a small boat in ankle-deep water LIVE on NBC while reporting on the weather. You were CAUGHT LYING about its’ depth as several people nonchalantly walked by your boat showing the scant amount of water you were reporting to be deep flood… — joie de vivre (@JoieFoster9) May 6, 2024

Contrary to liberal media belief, MAGA country consists of Americans from all walks of life. One can find Trump supporters in blue-collar professions such as the trucking business but also at white-collar law firms.

Moreover, Trump in 2020 put together the most racially diverse coalition of voters for a Republican since George W. Bush in 2004. Now he is polling better than ever among black, Hispanic, and younger voters.

If Trump wins in November, this historic shift will prove a significant reason why. And liberals like Kosinski will break out in tears like they did after the 2016 election.