ELECTION INTERFERENCE: AOC Says the Quiet Part Out Loud — Reveals Democrats’ Lawfare Against Trump Are Designed to Obstruct His Campaign Like an ‘Electronic Ankle Monitor’ (VIDEO)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has inadvertently exposed what many conservatives have long suspected: the relentless lawfare against President Donald Trump is not about justice; they’re a strategic ploy to hamstring his 2024 presidential campaign.

Last week, President Trump announced plans for a rally in the South Bronx to address the “horrendous effects” of Joe Biden’s presidency on the U.S. economy.

In December, The Gateway Pundit contributor and Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx to take the temperature on Joe Biden.

Cara, who routinely breaks major investigations at The Gateway Pundit, was shocked by what she heard. There is huge support for President Donald Trump in the Bronx!

The rally is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 6:00 PM EDT at Crotona Park in The Bronx. It is expected to draw significant attention to the economic distress communities like the South Bronx have experienced under the current regime.

The Gateway Pundit contributors Jordan Conradson and Cara Castronuova will be at the venue speaking to Bronx Trump supporters.

During a recent public appearance, AOC mocked Trump’s upcoming rally in the South Bronx, claiming that his choice of location was not a political strategy but a necessity due to legal constraints that keep him tethered to New York City.

“By the way, Trump’s doing it in the South Bronx not to make a point but because he’s got court. And the man practically has the legal version of an ankle bracelet around him, and he can’t leave the 5 boroughs because he always has to be in court,” she said.

“So it is truly an embarrassment to him. And I am looking forward to the response of everyday Bronxites talking about how they feel about him coming to their backyard,” AOC added.

AOC’s comments suggest a more sinister motive behind the persistent legal challenges facing Trump, who is currently entangled in multiple witch hunts by the lawless Democrats. These proceedings include:

Georgia Election Interference Case: Trump faces 13 counts relating to efforts to influence Georgia’s 2020 election results, including charges of election fraud conspiracy and solicitation.

Trump faces 13 counts relating to efforts to influence Georgia’s 2020 election results, including charges of election fraud conspiracy and solicitation. January 6th Capitol Event Case: This federal case charges Trump with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding, related to the January 6 events.

This federal case charges Trump with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding, related to the January 6 events. Classified Documents Case: Trump is accused in 40 counts of unlawfully managing national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump is accused in 40 counts of unlawfully managing national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago estate. New York Business Fraud Case: He faces 34 counts for allegedly falsifying business records linked to payments to Stormy Daniels.

This lawfare by Democrats, as pointed out by AOC’s own words, is aimed at limiting Trump’s mobility and, by extension, his ability to campaign freely across the country.

Her assertion that these legal challenges are akin to an “ankle monitor” shed light on leftists’ tactics of using legal proceedings as political tools against Trump, branding these actions as nothing short of election interference.

WATCH: