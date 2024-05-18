JUST IN: Trump To Visit South Bronx After Successful New Jersey Rally

Then-President Donald Trump holds two thumbs up at a campaign rally for incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on Jan. 4, 2021. (Mandel Ngan – AFP / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in South Bronx, New York next week to “highlight the horrendous effects Crooked Joe Biden’s presidency had had on our economy, according to a statement released by the former president’s campaign Friday.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit the Bornx, New York on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT to highlight the horrendous effects Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency has had on our economy.

This announcement comes after President Trump delivered remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 100,000 supporters in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Earlier this year, President Trump announced that he would be holding a rally in the South Bronx. During his interview with Laura Ingraham on FOX News, Trump added that he is also planning a rally at Madison Square Garden.

New York is in play.

Laura Ingraham: Mr. President, I’ve long said that Republicans should have a no state or city left behind strategy. Ronald Reagan had that strategy in 1980 and 1984. And you told Maria Barteromo that you may campaign in the Bronx or at Madison Square Garden. When might that be happening?

President Trump: Very soon. Look, we have nine months yet, but I’m going to see about Madison Square Garden, and we’re going to go to the South Bronx, and we’re going to go to Queens and other areas, because if you look at what’s happened in New York, I’m not even blaming the mayor. I think the mayor has sort of been told to take a backseat a little bit because they came after him violently. You know, they came after him like they’re going to indict him when he started speaking up. And now he’s become quiet.

The Bronx is the bluest of New York City boroughs, with a majority of Spanish voters. Biden “won” 83% of the Bronx vote in 2020.

In early December, TGP contributor and Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx to take their temperature on Joe Biden.

Cara was shocked by what she heard. There is huge support for President Donald Trump in the Bronx!

EVERYONE knows things were better under Trump – no matter what the media is pushing. EVERYTHING is worse under Joe Biden and the Marxist left. And it’s not likely to get any better.

Cara’s report went viral and was re-truthed by President Trump!

Cara went back to the Bronx later that month to ask residents if they would like Trump to hold a rally there and if they would attend.

Once again, the response was OVERWHELMING – The Bronx voters WANT TRUMP!

