DISGUSTING: British SKY News Commentator Appears to Justify Assassination Attempt on Populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, Compares Him to Victor Orban – As Fico Battles for His Life in Hospital

BREAKING UPDATE: Prominent leftist writer Juraq Cintula was arrested following the attempted assassination of populist Slovakian President Robert Fico.

reported earlier — Conservative-Populist Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot today and severely injured outside a government meeting.

Robert Fico was shot FIVE TIMES by the deranged leftist!

There is video of Robert Fico being dragged to this car after he was shot.

Cintula was the founder of the organization “Movement Against Violence.”