DISGUSTING: British SKY News Commentator Appears to Justify Assassination Attempt on Populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, Compares Him to Victor Orban – As Fico Battles for His Life in Hospital

BREAKING UPDATE: Prominent leftist writer Juraq Cintula was arrested following the attempted assassination of populist Slovakian President Robert Fico.
reported earlier — Conservative-Populist Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot today and severely injured outside a government meeting.
Robert Fico was shot FIVE TIMES by the deranged leftist!
There is video of Robert Fico being dragged to this car after he was shot.
Cintula was the founder of the organization “Movement Against Violence.”
The man who shot the PM Fico – 71 year old Slovak poet Juraj Cintula, supporter of the Progressive Slovakia party – was a founder of the so called “Movement against violence”. Here is its manifest published in 2016. Its declared goal was to “unite people, preserve peace and… https://t.co/nsVhKoEph8 pic.twitter.com/tWZyECU3Wc
Fico’s current condition is unknown.
Prime Minister Fico, a populist conservative and Trump-supporter, who immediately ended military aid to Ukraine when he was sworn in as Prime Minister. Fico is against mass immigration and rejected the WHO Global Pandemic Accord that would turn Slovakian control over to a corrupt international body.
Following his shooting today and as he was fighting for his life in a Slovakian hospital, a British Sky News commenter came close to justifying the assassination attempt against PM Robert Fico. Then he compared him to Prime Minister Victor Orban in Hungary.
“It’s not surprising this event took place… He’s become very pro-Russian.”
Unsurprisingly, Sky News has literally justified the assassination attempt on Slovakian PM Robert Fico. Despicable ghouls.
Reposting it, because the previous one has "mysteriously disappeared". pic.twitter.com/JXPGJzgnTF
