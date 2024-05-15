BREAKING: Pro-Trump Conservative Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Shot in Public – Stood Up Against Ukraine War and WHO Global Pandemic Accord

Conservative-Populist Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot today and wounded at a government meeting.

Conservative-populist Slovakian Prime Minister is dragged to his car after he was shot today.

According to reports Prime Minister Fico is alive and in a helicopter on his way to a hospital in Bratislava.

There is video of Robert Fico being dragged to this car after he was shot.

The Gateway Pundit heard from our close friend in Europe who is a friend of Fico who tells us Fico is wounded but expected to live. He is in the hospital.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico

After Fico was appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia he immediately ended military aid to Ukraine.

Robert Fico Formally Appointed as Prime Minister of Slovakia – Immediately Ends Military Aid to Ukraine, Says Russia and the US Must Agree on Peace Terms

Robert Fico is also a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

Slovakian Tasr News reported:

Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) was shot and injured after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova (Trencin region), according to information confirmed by Parliamentary Vice-Chair Lubos Blaha (Smer-SD), who suspended the House session.
According to a TASR reporter, several shots were fired at the scene and the assailant was detained. The area in front of the Culture House in Handlova, where the government meeting was held, is currently evacuated.

