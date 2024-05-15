BREAKING: Pro-Trump Conservative Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Shot in Public – Stood Up Against Ukraine War and WHO Global Pandemic Accord

Conservative-Populist Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot today and wounded at a government meeting.

According to reports Prime Minister Fico is alive and in a helicopter on his way to a hospital in Bratislava.

There is video of Robert Fico being dragged to this car after he was shot.

BREAKING: Slovak PM Robert Fico taken to his car after being shot several times. He was later picked up by an ambulance helicopter and flown to a hospital. His current condition is unknown pic.twitter.com/bKoJfwgqgz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 15, 2024

The Gateway Pundit heard from our close friend in Europe who is a friend of Fico who tells us Fico is wounded but expected to live. He is in the hospital.

Breaking: Slovakia The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has just been shot in public. This comes only days after Fico formally & publicly rejected The WHO Global Pandemic Accord ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QIZOgGQCyE — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 15, 2024

After Fico was appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia he immediately ended military aid to Ukraine.

Robert Fico is also a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

Slovakian Tasr News reported:

Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) was shot and injured after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova (Trencin region), according to information confirmed by Parliamentary Vice-Chair Lubos Blaha (Smer-SD), who suspended the House session.

According to a TASR reporter, several shots were fired at the scene and the assailant was detained. The area in front of the Culture House in Handlova, where the government meeting was held, is currently evacuated.