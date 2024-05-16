Disgraced Rapper Lizzo Credits Anti-Israel Activists For Curing Her ‘Deep, Dark Depression’

The rapper Lizzo has credited anti-Israel activists for helping her recover from a recent bout of depression.

In a post on her Instagram page, Lizzo said that the pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S. and around the world have “activated” her desire to live.

She explained:

I just want to take a second and give a personal thank you to all of the activists who have been working tirelessly to help the liberation and the freedom of the people who have been genocided (sic) all over the world, specifically Palestine, Sudan, and the Congo. On a personal note, you have activated me. I was in a deep dark depression. I had some mental health crises and episodes over the last nine months. And I was not present. I also want to take this moment and thank all of the anti-genocide, anti-war protests that have been happening at collage campuses. What these students have done and are doing is so deeply important. I can’t even express it in one video.

The singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is currently facing a lawsuit from three former employees who accused her of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and racial and religious discrimination.

Despite her artistic success, Lizzo is the subject of widespread mockery for her unappealing appearance, which she often excaerbates by wearing suggestive and highly revealing clothing. She is also an ardent supporter of Joe Biden and recently attended a fundraiser for his presidential campaign.

Last month, she abruptly announced that she was quitting the music industry before quickly backtracking on her pledge.

“When I say ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said in a video at the time. “What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, because I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”